If you've been counting down the days until June 22, things just got a little bit easier. On Wednesday, April 18, a new Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer dropped, and it's actually the final preview before the premiere. So get out that magnifying glass and prepare to scour the two-and-a-half-minute footage for clues. Hey, you've got to find some way to pass the time until Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, and a bunch of dinosaurs are on the big screen.

The latest trailer begins with an intense moment where Pratt's character nearly gets crushed by a massive dinosaur. And from there, the suspense only continues to build. While some snippets of footage were featured in previous Jurassic World trailers, it doesn't make it any less thrilling as the clips are intercut with drama and stress-inducing background music. You'll likely be on the edge of your seat throughout the whole thing. And if this preview is any indication, the same may be true for the actual film.

There's everything from explosions to rescue operations to some of Pratt's signature humor. Oh, and that's just within the first minute. Buckle your seatbelt before hitting play on the video below.

Suffice to say, Twitter is filled with a bunch of happy campers right now. As in, people who probably never actually want to go to the Jurassic World theme park, but they are more than happy to watch all the drama unfold from the comfort of their movie theater recliner.

There Were Celebratory GIFs

Yes, that includes both good and bad kinds of screaming.

And A Ton Of Nostalgia

People grew up with Jurassic Park in the '90s, making it such a full-circle moment. Also, bonus points to the person who used a Dinosaurs GIF to express their joy — another '90s hit.

Basically, It Was A Roller Coaster Of Emotions

Tears were shed and sighs of relief were breathed — and everything in between.

Fans Just Had A Lot Of Feelings, OK?

Nothing expresses those emotions better than these classic TV GIFs, including a perfect nod to Pratt's beloved Parks & Recreation character Andy Dwyer.

Per a press release about the movie, here's a brief plot synopsis to make fans even more pumped and truly set the scene: "It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles."

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom summary continues:

"When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times."

Basically, a lot is about to happen, and you should probably brace yourselves before you head to the theater and grab some popcorn. It doesn't seem like your average, happy-go-lucky movie outing. But again, the trailer is a pretty good indicator for what to expect.

So long as you can make it through that unscathed (even if you jumped or let out a gasp along the way — no judgment), you can surely handle it. Let the official countdown to June begin.