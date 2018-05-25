Helping her settle into her new role as the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is reportedly receiving royal lessons from a close member of Queen Elizabeth II's staff, according to People. And of course, Twitter couldn't help but draw comparisons to Anne Hathaway's role in the 2001 film The Princess Diaries. As People recently reported, Markle will undergo a total of six months in "duchess training" with the Queen's assistant private secretary, Samantha Cohen.

The royal staffer will also be moving from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace to join Markle and Prince Harry’s household this summer, according to Daily Mail. Cohen will reportedly become the couple’s private secretary and teach Markle proper royal etiquette, such as how to behave at state affairs and events. Elite Daily reported that one of Cohen's first duties as Markle's adviser was guiding her through Prince Charles' recent 70th birthday celebration.

TMZ previously reported that Prince Harry had been giving Markle lessons on some of the more important royal rules including how to address dignitaries and other members of the royal family, and when, how, and to whom to curtsey. A report from Newsweek revealed some of the other important intricacies that Markle must learn in her new position. For example, the outlet explained that Markle must curtsey to Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, and the queen's cousin Princess Alexandra. However, she does not have to do the same for Alexandra's sister-in-law Princess Michael of Kent.

Just hearing the news, it's safe to say that Markle's life has pretty much become The Princess Diaries IRL, and the internet can't seem to get enough.

According to Vanity Fair, Markle's sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also been helping out by giving her tips on how to properly dress like a royal. The outlet reported that Middleton had her stylist Natasha Archer assist Markle in creating her own personal style.

The training helps her to avoid royal faux pas, such as the one committed by the late Princess Diana when she wore an all-black gown to a royal affair for Princess Grace before she and Prince Charles were married, according to the Daily Mail. It has been reported that royals are to only wear black for funerals or in times of mourning. Newsweek indicated that Middleton also had similar duchess training when she married Prince William in 2011.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With her days as a “regular girl” now behind her, Markle's life has certainly drastically changed now that she's officially a member of the royal family. While the list of new things she must learn seems endless, the things that she is no longer able to do seems to be just as long. E! News pointed out some of the many things Markle isn't allowed to do anymore, such as take selfies, have a social media presence, sign autographs, wear wedge shoes, express her own political opinion, wear dark polish, cross her legs when sitting, or enter a room before Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Style Caster also reported that no one is allowed to begin or finish eating before or after the queen. When the queen stops eating, everyone must stop immediately — even if they still have food on their plates.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although she must take on a whole host of new responsibilities and rules in her new role, Markle's union with Prince Harry has become one of the most modern and progressive relationships in the history of royal romances. Markle and Prince Harry said "I do" on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in a contemporary-styled ceremony, merging several British and American traditions that seemingly helped to usher the royal family into the 21st century. The multicultural event featured an impassioned sermon by the Bishop Michael Curry of Chicago while Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir offered up a striking rendition of Ben E. King's classic "Stand By Me."

With the marvel of she and Prince Harry's amazing wedding now in the rearview, class is officially in session for the Duchess of Sussex.