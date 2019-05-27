When planning a wedding, a lot of people want to channel some of their favorite passions or hobbies into their big day — using the decorations or theme to say something about who they are, as individuals and as a couple. And who doesn't love Disney? If you want to add your love of Disney into your big day, you can do it with your color scheme, your decorations, even your dress — but you could also do it with tattoos. It might sound a little out there, but there's a whole new world of Disney temporary tattoos waiting for you to explore. And they are, frankly, absolutely stunning.

Etsy user NoRegretsTats has come up with a pretty slick way to celebrate your wedding — or your bachelorette — with Disney-themed temporary tattoos that glitter with joy. The main event comes in the form of the "bride" tattoos, ready for the star of the show. Not only do they say "bride", they also incorporate Disney graphics like the famous castle or a crown. But they also come with tattoos for all of your besties and bridesmaids (or your partner, if they're game). There are few different options, including tattoos that read "happily ever after" or, my personal favorite "Bride's Belles" — perfect for the Beauty and the Beast fans out there. These ridiculously gorgeous Disney tattoos not only look great, they come in a bright, very metallic gold color, giving them a totally magical feel. You could definitely get away with wearing them on your big day or for any of the celebrations in the run-up to your wedding.

Disney Themed Tattoos $7 Etsy

According to the listing, these tattoos are not joking around. It seems like temporary tattoos have come a long way since we were cutting them out, peeling them out of their plastic, and desperately hoping that they would survive for more than ten minutes. These temporary tattoos are not just shiny as hell, they are also waterproof and should last for six days — meaning you could rock one on your wedding and still be rocking it on your honeymoon. They start at just seven bucks for one bride tattoo and two extras, but you can customize your order for as many bridesmaids/guests/family members as you want. Plus, it's an easy way to make sure that everyone is Instagram-ready on the big day.

Of course, that's not the only way to make your Disney dreams come true on your wedding day. Disney-themed weddings are a real thing, from using Disney quotes in your wedding vows to buying a Disney-inspired wedding gown. Or, if you want to keep your Disney love (and your Disney tattoos) just for your bachelorette, there are plenty of ways to do just that. These Disney princess wine glasses would go perfectly with some metallic Disney tattoos, allowing you to channel your inner Disney princess while you get a little tipsy.

There are so many different ways to show your true colors on your big day — and a lot of people do look to Disney for a little inspiration. Whether you're going for a full Disney-themed wedding or you just want a subtle nod to the fairy tales of your childhood, these Disney temporary tattoos can help make your big day a little more magical.