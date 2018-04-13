Rumors about Tristan Thompson may still be circulating, but he seems to be still showing up for his family. Several updates about Tristan Thompson after Khloé Kardashian gave birth show much support he is giving his partner and baby daughter. First, People and several outlets reported that Thompson was seen outside the hospital where Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their daughter on April 12. Plus, Thompson was able to skip NBA practice on Thursday, according to the tweets of several sports journalists. (Bustle reached out to the Cleveland Cavaliers for comment on his absence, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Associated Press sportswriter Tom Withers and ESPN's Dave McMenamin both tweeted about Thompson's absence from practice on Thursday. "#Cavs said Tristan Thompson was excused from practice for the birth of his daughter," Withers tweeted on April 12. McMenamin tweeted: "Tristan Thompson was excused from the Cavs film session on Thursday, per a team spokesman...He was excused because of the birth of his daughter."

Thompson's NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, have a playoff game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 15, so him missing practice is a fairly big deal for the team. It's nice to see that amid all the rumors, Thompson is putting his daughter first (and the NBA is giving him at least a day of paternity leave during a majorly important time for the team).

People reported that Thompson was "excused" from the Cavaliers' practice on Thursday. Instead of hitting the court with his teammates, Thompson reportedly spent the day at the Cleveland hospital where Khloé had their daughter, whose name hasn't been revealed yet. Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian were also present during the delivery, as was Khloé's best friend Malika, according to TMZ. According to People, Khloé's delivery and the scheduled basketball practice were just hours apart, so if the reports are true, it's pretty understandable that the team excused Thompson for the day.

The news that Thompson was present for the birth wasn't a total surprise to fans. TMZ had reported earlier that Khloé would let Thompson into the delivery room with her to welcome his daughter into the world amid the cheating rumors that circulated this week. (Bustle reached out to Khloé's rep and Thompson's agent regarding the rumors, but have not received a response yet.)

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson hasn't been able to stay totally out of the spotlight throughout the rumors. He played in Wednesday, April 11's Cavaliers game against the New York Knicks — and reportedly, Thompson was booed during the game. Several news outlets reported that Thompson was booed when he entered the game, though others reported that he was booed for getting fouls during the game. Still, a photo of a fan holding a "We (heart) Khloe" sign at the Cavaliers-Knicks game might hint at how some people in the Quicken Loans Arena were feeling.

It's not clear whether or not Thompson and Khloé are on good terms right now, though that's not really any of fans' business. Still, at least some sources who are reportedly close to the family seem to think that the couple's relationship will be able to weather the infidelity rumors. One unnamed source told People on Thursday,

"She's so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn't even mad at Tristan right now... She's basically already forgiven him. She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about 'cheating' and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn't lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on."

Of course, we can't know how much of this source's statement is actually how Khloé feels. But it sounds like both she and Thompson are putting their potential issues aside to shower their newborn baby with love. Fans might not know exactly where the couple's relationship stands right now, but both of them are there for their daughter.