When it comes to choosing where to go on a date, it can vary a lot. For instance, is the date a first date? With someone you know? A person you met online? If it’s the latter, you may want to meet at a certain location versus having a stranger pick you up, and you probably want a fun location, but not an overly romantic one. As far as the most popular date spots of 2018, Lyft, the ride-sharing app, figured them out. They pulled the most popular Lyft destinations Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to midnight from all Lyft rides in select cities from January-December 2018. Many fun bars, comedy clubs, and music venues made the list

After all, maybe you plan on drinking, so you decide to get a ride to the date instead. Or perhaps you don’t drive, it’s too late to take public transportation (safety-wise), and you order a car. Also, then you don’t have to worry about other potential stressors, like parking or not feeling obligated to stay out as late as your date would like. And if you don’t click, a ride is an easy way out!

But what makes a great date location? Kate MacLean, resident dating expert at POF, tells Bustle that as far as first dates are concerned, the location should encourage conversation. “Dates that foster conversation will help you get to know someone better and will determine whether or not date #2 is in your future,” she says. MacLean also says it’s good to choose a location you’ve been to before; then, you’ll be more comfortable in your surroundings. “That way, when you’re at ease on a first date, there’s less room for any awkward interactions,” MacLean says.

So, if you’re looking for date location inspiration for the New Year, below are some ideas to get you started, according to Lyft’s findings.

New York City, NY

If music venues or rooftops are your thing, NYC has them covered.

Los Angeles, CA

In L.A., Lyft date locations varied, from trendy bars to a fun outdoor mall.

Chicago, IL

Chicago, too, covered a spectrum of date location possibilities, and two famous comedy venues made the top 10.

Whether you recognize any of the above go-to date places or not, perhaps now’s the time to try them out. Or, they can give you ideas for similar places to go with your next date. But, of course, at the end of the day or night, it’s really about who you’re with, not where you are, though the more date location ideas, the better.