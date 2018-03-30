In the days following the first headlines about her and Donald Trump Jr.'s reported relationship, it seemed as if Aubrey O'Day went dark on Instagram, never to return. But on Thursday, in her first Instagram post since the Trump Jr. story broke, O'Day shared a selfie of her outdoors, her face shrouded by the shadow of her hair. The caption was what some might call cryptic: "embrace the shade."

Like many celebrities, O'Day is an active Instagram user, often posting staged photos of herself and tagging brands in them. But she had last posted on the social media platform just before the first stories on her and Trump Jr.'s reported affair came out on March 19. (Neither party has commented on the reports.) Then, nothing, for days.

The selfie she posted on Thursday predictably drew many comments about the reported affair between her and the president's son. Trump Jr. and O'Day have yet to make any public statements about the reported affair. O'Day's publicist had previously declined Bustle's request for comment on the reports.

While her "embrace the shade" caption stoked plenty of discussion in her Instagram comments, O'Day stayed silent. She posted another similar selfie on Friday with the caption "Good Friday."

Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce weeks ago. Days later, media outlets published reports about an affair between Trump Jr. and O'Day, who is a former member of the girl group Danity Kane and was on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, where she and Trump Jr. began the reported affair. It reportedly lasted for months, and while Vanessa was pregnant with their third child.

Since the first news articles on Trump Jr. and O'Day came out, more reported details have emerged. One source close to O'Day reportedly told Us Weekly, "When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. ... He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Us Weekly also reported that in 2012, Vanessa confronted O'Day after finding sexual text messages on Trump Jr.'s phone between them while he was in the shower. Vanessa reportedly called O'Day "with her kids on the phone," a source told the publication.

According to Us Weekly, an anonymous source claimed O'Day and Trump Jr. were reportedly "trying" for a baby as well. There has also been speculation that O'Day recorded two songs about Trump Jr., one of them titled "DJT."

As more reports were published about their reported relationship, O'Day's kept silent on social media — and that was reflected on her Twitter account, too. She did not tweet for about a week since her reported relationship with Trump Jr. became news. However, on Thursday — the same day her "embrace the shade" post later went up — she tweeted a GIF of Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: The Last Jedi brushing off debris from his shoulder, his face locked in defiance. Her caption read, "me after last week."

O'Day has been in the limelight for years now, since the creation of Danity Kane on P. Diddy's MTV show, Making The Band. In the ensuing years, O'Day branched out into other entertainment industries, modeling for the likes of Playboy, performing on Broadway in Hairspray, and appearing on reality TV shows — including Season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice.

It's unclear if Trump Jr. or O'Day will publicly talk about the reported affair anytime soon. It is likely, however, that O'Day will continue to post on Twitter and Instagram, leaving the talk to social media users instead.