Fans who've been wondering if Beyoncé and JAY-Z would ever grace fans with a second joint tour will be thrilled about this news. Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going on tour together, according to Pitchfork — and yes, this news has fans very excited. As the outlet points out, the last time the couple went on tour together was in 2014, with their On the Run tour. And a lot has happened in both their personal and professional lives since then, so the reports about a potential On the Run 2 tour are quite intriguing. Bustle has reached out to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's reps for comment about the On the Run 2 tour reports, but did not receive an immediate response.

So what sparked the rumors about the tour? Apparently, an event listing for the reported first tour date, a July 30 show in Philadelphia, was shared on Beyoncé's official Facebook page, as well as on her Ticketmaster page. There's nothing about an On the Run 2 tour on those pages now, but some fans have preserved screenshots of the listing and shared them on Twitter. (There's nothing about a potential joint tour on JAY-Z's Facebook and Ticketmaster pages at this point, either.)

The couple recently collaborated on "Family Feud," on which Beyoncé was featured on her husband's track. The song was on JAY-Z's album 4:44, which was nominated for eight Grammy Awards earlier this year. If the On the Run 2 tour is really happening, it's safe to say "Family Feud" will be on the set list. And there are plenty of fans out there who'd be eager to see what else a joint tour would entail for the two stars. Lack of details hasn't stopped fans from tweeting their excitement about the news, though.

Some fans even incorporated an Oscars-inspired meme into the tweets about the tour.

Other fans speculated that the On the Run 2 tour rumors could mean that JAY-Z and Beyoncé's joint album could be released soon. JAY-Z teased the album back in November, telling The New York Times that they'd been working on a joint album together, but that Lemonade was released first because it "was further along."

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have a somewhat rocky relationship history, at least in recent years. In November, JAY-Z admitted to The New York Times that he cheated on Beyoncé. Now, though, their relationship appears stronger than ever, especially if they really are planning to go on tour together. The couple looks to be getting along super well these days, and they seem to be great parents to Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter, too.

And a joint tour sounds like a logical next step for their relationship, considering the role that music apparently played in the healing process of their marriage. "We were using our art almost like a therapy session," JAY-Z told the Times in November. "And we started making music together."

If the Ticketmaster link does come back, expect the tour dates to sell out quickly. After all, who knows when the couple will perform together again after this? Until they confirm the details, though, JAY-Z and Beyoncé definitely know how to keep fans guessing. There's already a host of speculation about the tour online, and neither of them has even said a word about it.

Expect to hear more about the reported tour soon, though. There are reports that the presale for the On the Run 2 tour tickets will start on Tuesday morning — so if the rumors are true, the news won't be a mystery for much longer. Until there's more information, though, fans can still look forward to seeing Beyoncé at Coachella this year.