Earlier this month, a now-deleted tweet from the official Netflix account @NXonNetflix, revealed that Black Mirror would be releasing new content this year, according to Forbes. While the announcement initially led many fans of the sci-fi anthology series to believe that the message was alluding to a release date for its fifth season, new details from Buzzfeed seem to indicate that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch may actually be a Netflix film.

Although the case for a forthcoming film is pretty strong, this info should be taken with a grain of salt given that the streaming giant has yet to confirm. It is also unclear whether or not the full-length feature will entirely replace or become a portion of the show's upcoming fifth installment.

In the preview of their December content, Netflix shared that Black Mirror: Bandersnatch was scheduled for Dec. 28 release date, positioning it to arrive exactly a year after the debut of Season 3, which dropped on Dec. 29, 2017. Much like last year's release, Bandersnatch is slated to premiere on the last Friday of the year.

Standing at a reported 90 minutes, Forbes points out that Bandersnatch will be the longest release from Black Mirror, beating its episode Hated in the Nation by only one minute. The title card for Bandersnatch reveals it to be the first Black Mirror release to to be labeled a Netflix Film.

Several spoilers for the film have been shared online by fans who were able to catch small glimpses of one of the show's filming locations. Esquire notes that the word "bandersnatch" was featured on a poster which gave notice of filming in Croydon One shopping center in London. The outlet also points out that there were photos of popular U.K. '80s-themed storefronts such as: Wimpy, WH Smith, Blockbuster Video, and Pizza Hut spotted in the same area. There were also sightings of Christmas decor, leaving many to believe that the theme would be centered around the holidays.

Although there aren't many details on the upcoming film's premise, Dictionary.com reveals the word bandersnatch to mean either: an imaginary wild animal of fierce disposition, or a person of uncouth or unconventional habits, attitudes that are considered a nuisance. Forbes additionally shared that "'Bandersnatch' is a fictional character from Lewis Carroll's Through the Looking-Glass and again in his poem The Hunting of the Snark."

Things surrounding the show and its fifth season, or lack thereof, are quite mysterious. It was previously reported by Bloomberg that the new season would allow audiences to "choose the next storyline in a TV episode or movie." This notion has left many fans wondering if this feature will be integrated into the fifth coming of Black Mirror.

Miley Cyrus also recently confirmed rumors of her participation in the franchise's upcoming installment during a Dec. 12 appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show. Revealing that she'd been filming a secret project in South Africa while the deadly November California wildfires destroyed her and Liam Hemsworth's Malibu home, Cyrus confirmed to Stern that she'd be part of the show's forthcoming premise. In her chat, the singer remained committed to playing it coy, agreeing to only shake her head 'yes' if Stern guessed the name of the project. Without mentioning the show's title, Cyrus went on to describe her role as having "a lot of dynamic." Opening up to Stern, she explained:

"There's a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it's already kind of eerie when you're there the whole time. But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it."

It's unclear what role Cyrus will play in Black Mirror or whether or not she'll be a part of this film or something entirely different.

That said, there is certainly a lot to unpack ahead of the seemingly near-future release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. Whether it be just one standalone movie, or part of an entire season, it's seemingly safe to say that Black Mirror already has fans on the edge of their seats with this one.