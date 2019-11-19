If you thought the first Cats trailer was an outrageous experience, that's nothing compared to what the second round of footage has in store. A new Cats trailer features a naked Idris Elba and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before. That's because the actor isn't exactly himself in the scene, given that he's donning his CGI cat fur attire throughout the entire course of the film. So if you ever wondered what a cat version of Elba would look like naked, well, look no further and be prepared to (fancy) feast your eyes on something that you, quite honestly, will never be able to unsee.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Broadway musical of the same name, Cats follows the story of a young cat named Victoria (Francesca Hayward) who finds herself immersed in the lives of a curious group of felines, including Old Deuteronomy (Judi Dench), Gus (Ian McKellen), Grizabella (Jennifer Hudson), Jennyanydots (Rebel Wilson), the Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo), Bustopher Jones (James Corden), Bombalurina (Taylor Swift), and, of course, Macavity (Elba).

The first trailer was released back in July and gave fans a taste of what so many of their favorite celebrities would look like in cat form, which promptly set the internet ablaze. Now this second installment dives a little deeper into the plot, while still providing enough jaw-dropping moments that are guaranteed to hold your attention (whether you want it to or not).

Universal Pictures on YouTube

But it is Elba in all his furry glory that truly steals the show and proves to be the major talking point of the footage.

Universal Pictures

Naturally, Twitter has some very, very strong thoughts on the matter and is all abuzz with the purrfect retorts, which range from shock to horror and everything in-between.

Some viewers are simply worried about what the actor's involvement in this production could mean for his career. After all, there isn't a lot of need for nude cat experience out in Hollywood right now.

Others already know what the next discussion with their therapist is going to be about. Get ready to start interpreting some pretty wild nightmares.

And then there are those who were forced to learn the age old adage: be careful what you wish for.

Needless to say, the public has some strong thoughts about this matter and general consensus is pretty unanimous: no one asked for this. Yet it's impossible not to be curious about the film, given the popular songs and all-star cast. Then again, you know what they say about curiosity and cats.