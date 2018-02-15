There is something so nostalgic about chicken pot pie. I mean, even the name makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside — and I know I'm not the only one. It's delicious! That's why I set out to make a single serving recipe of chicken pot pie from scratch that someone can easily make themselves for dinner on any night of the week — I wanted it to make cooking chicken pot pie easy and approachable.

Well, I have to say: It was one of the most delicious missions I've ever taken on. And while there are obviously so many easy pie recipes out there, what happens when you just want a slice of tasty, hot food without having to deal with leftovers? There's no point in cooking for a crowd when you live alone, plus by making single portions of your meals, your food is always fresh.

This specific recipe will yield a six-inch pot pie, but with a few adjustments, it is possible to make an even smaller version. And as with all single serving recipes, there is so much room for customization — after all, this meal is just for you! For example, you can use whatever leftover veggies you have on hand. It's an awesome way to prevent food waste while getting the most bang for your buck.

If you're a vegetarian, skip the chicken and stick to vegetables. Swap out chicken stock for vegetable stock. Is gluten a no-go? Use gluten-free flour or your favorite gluten-free pie crust recipe. Anything goes when it comes to homemade pie, my friends.

Chicken Pot Pie For One

Pie Crust*:

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons cold butter, cubed

6 to 8 teaspoons ice cold water

Pinch of salt

Chicken Pot Pie Filling:

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons flour

1/3 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped vegetables

1 cup chopped cooked chicken

Melted butter for top of crust

(*Don't have the time or patience to make pie crust from scratch? Feel free to use store-bought dough.)

Kirsten Nunez

Pre-heat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're using frozen vegetables, prepare according to the package's directions.

1. To make pie dough for a six-inch pie pan, separate the stick of butter into six tablespoons and two tablespoons. Set aside the two tablespoons.

(If you're using store-bought pie dough, take two tablespoons of butter and skip to Step 7.)

Kirsten Nunez

2. Combine the flour and pinch of salt.

Kirsten Nunez

3. Slice the six tablespoons of butter into small cubes.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Using a food processor, combine the butter and flour. If you don't have a food processor, use a large heavy fork to cut the butter into the flour.

Kirsten Nunez

5. Continue mixing until the flour is in chunky pieces. It'll take some elbow grease, but it'll be worth it, I promise.

Slowly add ice cold water, one to two teaspoons as a time. Mix, mix, and mix some more.

Kirsten Nunez

6. After you've added about eight teaspoons of water, the mixture will form a doughy consistency.

If it is still too dry, add a little more water. If it's too sticky, throw in a dash of flour. Repeat until it's just right.

Cover the bowl and set aside in the refrigerator.

7. In a small pot, melt two tablespoons of butter. Add flour and onions.

Kirsten Nunez

8. Cook onions until they're slightly brown and translucent.

Kirsten Nunez

9. Add vegetables and chicken. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

10. Slowly add chicken stock and stir. Simmer until the sauce thickens up, which will take about 15 to 20 minutes.

11. Meanwhile, separate the pie dough that you've placed in the fridge. You'll need 2/3 of it for the bottom crust and the remaining 1/3 of it for the top.

Kirsten Nunez

12. Roll out the larger portion of dough and press into the pan. Don't worry about making it pretty! Instead, focus on creating an even layer without any holes.

Kirsten Nunez

13. Add the chicken pot pie filling.

Kirsten Nunez

14. Roll out the smaller portion of dough you set aside in Step 11.

Kirsten Nunez

15. Add the dough to the top of the pan, and press the edges together with a fork.

Kirsten Nunez

16. Cut a slit in the middle of the top layer of dough (this allows heat into the pie). Next, brush a layer of melted butter or olive oil over the top layer of crust.

Kirsten Nunez

17. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes

Kirsten Nunez

18. Let cool and enjoy!

Kirsten Nunez

Now, excuse me while I inhale this decadent single serving of chicken pot pie.