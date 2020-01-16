All hail the new queen of Hell — and the newest member of Baxter High's cheerleading squad. Netflix released the official trailer for Part 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Thursday, Jan. 16, and it looks like everyone's favorite teenage witch is about to be crowned the newest ruler of the underworld. Forget Prom Queen, Sabrina's on a mission to be crowned the Queen of Hell.

Still reeling from the events of Part 2 — in which her aunts helped dethrone the Dark Lord himself and her boyfriend was sent to Hell as a punishment — Part 3 will see Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) forced to ascend the throne as the Queen of Hell in order to rescue Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) once and for all. "Save Greendale, my family, my friends, everything I love," Sabrina says in the trailer, underlining her mission for the entire season.

But even though she has her friends and her familiar, Salem, by her side during her journey into the underworld, that doesn't mean it'll be easy for the teenage spell caster to simply take the throne and run things in Hell in between after school activities. "If you want the crown, you're going to have to prove yourself worthy of it," a mysterious voice warns Sabrina. That voice most likely belongs to Prince Caliban (Sam Corlett), a menacing and handsome challenger, who also has plans to become the new ruler of Hell.

Netflix on YouTube

Caliban — who was described by the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa as a "handsome young man ... who arrives to turn the witches' heads" — won't be the only obstacle for Sabrina to overcome on her quest to take over Hell and defeat the Dark Lord (Luke Cook) once and for all. As the trailer teased, now that Madam Satan (Michelle Gomez) has claimed the throne for herself, she doesn't want to simply hand over power to Sabrina and her coven.

"Michelle will be playing two roles next season, and I think the fun of that is how different they are," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a July interview with TVLine. "Ms. Wardwell is really meek and trying to make sense of losing the last three months. And then you have Madam Satan, who is sitting on the throne and doesn't want to let it go, no matter what."

Of course, the events of Part 3 don't just take place in Hell — back in the mortal realm, a creepy new carnival is arriving in Greendale, and according to Netflix's official synopsis is "bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil." While the trailer doesn't offer a particularly in-depth look at the carnival and its resurrection plots, there are some dramatic shots of Aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis) manipulating a voodoo doll and someone flying into a carousel as a result, so fans shouldn't expect the Spellman women to go down without a fight.

Courtesy Netflix

On top of all of that, poor Sabrina may also have to contend with the biggest obstacle of all: a love triangle. "I think probably, I ship both couples," Aguirre-Sacasa told The Wrap about the potential for Harvey (Ross Lynch) and Sabrina to get back together. "I have a soft spot for Harvey because he’s Sabrina’s longtime boyfriend in the comic books, but I cannot deny that Sabrina and Nick are a great, potent match. So yes, there is reason to hope for Harvey and Sabrina shippers. But Sabrina and Nick are pretty undeniable."

Relationship drama, spooky carnivals, and a fight to become the new ruler of Hell — high school is about to become a lot more difficult when The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on January 24.