When two become one — when two delicious, delicious flavors become one. If you're a fan of Chobani Greek Yogurt, then your life is about to get a major upgrade. Chobani Greek Yogurt with Nut Butters are here to give your yogurt a delightful twist.

The new flavors involve almond butter, cashew butter, and hazelnut butter in amazing combinations with your favorite yogurt flavors. The new flavors include Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Plain Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Honey Greek Yogurt with Almond Butter, Chocolate Greek Yogurt with Hazelnut Butter, and Vanilla Greek Yogurt with Cashew Butter.

Is it just me, or does chocolate yogurt with hazelnut butter sound like a Nutella-esque dream? Nutella yogurt is the future. Or, if that's not your bag, then honey yogurt with almond butter sounds pretty damn orgasmic. A lot of us like to start the day with yogurt or with nut butter, so no longer will you have to choose between the two — because, let's be honest, spreading yogurt on toast with peanut butter just doesn't cut it.

“Our fans love adding nut butters to their Chobani Greek Yogurt and at our Chobani Café, the combination has consistently been among the best sellers for many years,” Peter McGuinness, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer of Chobani, said in a press release. “This inspired us to create a new platform, perfectly pairing Greek Yogurt with nut butters like almond and hazelnut, to create a food that’s high in protein, has less sugar than other yogurts, and just the right amount of healthy fats to power consumers throughout the day.”

The little cups will be rolling out nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $1.69 per 5.3-ounce single-serve cup. The servings make it easy for you to mix and match flavors and maybe even try every single one. Though I can already guess which one will be your favorite — chocolate yogurt for all.

Oh — and one other very exciting development from Chobani is definitely worth mentioning. This summer you'll see Chobani Flip Cookie Dough, which is vanilla Greek Yogurt with COOKIE DOUGH, cookie rice crisps, and milk chocolate chips. Hot damn. If Nutella-y yogurt doesn't do it for you, then cookie dough yogurt certainly should.

If you're a yogurt fan, then you'll know that yogurt has entered the 21st century in a big way. Chobani started the year introducing non-dairy yogurt options, which was a huge move that finally let vegans rediscover some yogurt-y goodness from the brand. But we've also seen exciting developments like Yoplait Dunkin'-inspired flavors, because you should always start your morning with something that tastes like a Boston Kreme Donut and I will swear that until my death. Or, if that's not enough, you can go straight for a cake-based option, with YoCrunch's Birthday Cake Oreo Yogurt (and yes, do not fear, it does come with Oreo mix-ins).

Of course, if you want a summer option that's easy to do in yogurt form — frozen yogurt is everywhere, my friends. You could go for Trader Joe's Strawberry Greek Frozen Yogurt Parfait Bars though, to be honest, I'd probably ditch the fro-yo and just drown in ice cream — because that's what summer is all about.

How do you feel about the nut butter and yogurt combination? It's definitely something I can get behind. Now you just have to pick your flavor... done. It's chocolate with hazelnut butter, obviously.