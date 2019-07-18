If your love of baked goods knows no bounds, you now have a way for them to keep you company — 24/7. I don't know how to introduce you to this Croissant Lamp other than saying: this is a Croissant Lamp. A lamp, my friends, in the shape of that flaky, golden bundle of joy.

You can get this little beauty on the Catbird website, although it's pretty steep at $88. But apparently each and every one is unique, just like a glorious croissant itself. "The perfect way to say, 'You light up my life,'" the description explains. "A real croissant, preserved in resin and retrofitted with an electrical belly — we think it’s a terribly romantic gift for someone you love/yourself. Made in Japan by a one time baker."

Wait — a real croissant? A real preserved croissant? I'm suddenly not sure how I feel about this. I'm also not 100% sure I would call it romantic, but hey — romance looks different to everyone.

It's really easy to switch on and off and looks perfect for a bedside table, especially if you've always dreamed of sleeping near baked goods. I certainly have. And all you need is one little AA battery to make this little beaut work its light-up magic.

It's no secret that people are passionate about pastries — in fact, I know more than a few people who would love to drift into slumber with a croissant by their bedside. Even an embalmed croissant, I'm guessing.

There are so many different ways to get your carb fix, but I have to say that croissants recently reached a whole new level with the Aldi Everything Croissants — everything you love about everything bagel seasoning atop the buttery goodness of a croissant. Of course, we've seen other bakery mashups. Godiva's Croiffle, part croissant and part waffle, is not only totally epic but also comes with CHOCOLATE, because Godiva does not mess around. And we can't forget about Trader Joe's Cinnamon Croissant Loaf, a totally amazing new imagining of bread. Not only is it delicious, but unlike many bread inventions and variations you don't have to queue up for 45 hours to get it — and yes, I'm looking at you, the cronut. I'm sorry, nothing is worth that much hassle, especially when there are so many other delicious options around. Hell, you can even get croissant in ice cream form if you like the idea of Croissant Butter soft serve — a real and actual thing that exists on this planet.

And I can't spout lyrically about croissants without mentioning the activated charcoal croissant. But that is a sin against nature and I will give it no praise.

How much of a baked goods lover are you? How big of a croissant lover are you? If the answer to both of these questions is that you REALLY LOVE THE HELL OUT OF BAKED GOODS AND CROISSANTS, then maybe you want an embalmed croissant for your nightstand. It's niche, it's slightly confusing, and it looks a little too delicious for an object that is definitely not edible. But true croissant lovers sounded the cry — and their prayers were answered.