On Friday, Oct. 26, Demi Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, was a guest on Maria Menounos' Sirius XM show. While she was on the show, La Garza shared that Demi Lovato has been sober for 90 days. This is a major milestone in the singer's sobriety, and one that her family, friends, and fans can all celebrate right along with her. Addiction is an ongoing battle, but every step forward is one in the right direction, and it's clear that her mom is so proud of the progress she's making.

As reported by People, La Garza told Menounos,

"Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work. It’s very hard, it's not easy and there are no shortcuts."

Lovato was hospitalized after an apparent overdose on July 24, per TMZ's report. At the time, Lovato's reps issued a statement to Bustle: "Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Shortly afterwards, the "Sober" singer entered rehab. On Aug. 5, Lovato released a statement via Instagram addressing her fans. Part of her statement read:

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Now it sounds like Lovato is continuing her fight with the support of her family. Not only has La Garza spoken out to give an update on her daughter, Lovato's little sister, Madison de la Garza, has shared updates as well.

On Aug. 20, Madison celebrated her big sister's birthday by expressing her gratitude to the doctors who helped saved Lovato's life. The 16-year-old wrote on Instagram,

"today could have been one of the worst days of my life, but instead i get to spend it thanking God, the incredible doctors, demi's team, and everyone across the world who offered their support — without all of these people i wouldn't have my big sister anymore"

Earlier this month, Madison opened up more about her sister's recovery during an episode of Millennial Hollywood with Dakota T. Jones. According to E! News, the Subject 16 actor said, "She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot."

Despite how much they're going through, Madison and her mom both seem to agree that their family has only grown stronger. Madison explained,

"We've been through a lot together, and every single time — I mean if you read my mom's book, you would know — every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before. So, we've just been so thankful for everything — for the little things."

Lovato still has a long road ahead of her, but achieving 90 days of sobriety is a big moment for her and her family. It's clear from her mother and sister's words that the singer has a support system standing beside her as she continues her fight.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for substance use, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357).