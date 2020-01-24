If you're a fan of Korean beauty, then you've likely heard of the brand Glow Recipe. Its OG Watermelon Sleep Mask had a 5,000 person waiting list, while its other products are touted by the industry's top beauty influencers. Now, Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Lip Pop will expand this skincare focused brand into the makeup arena with a unique hybrid of lip nourishing and exfoliating ingredients and a pop (get it?) of color.

Glow Recipe may not be launching a full makeup range, but the new Lip Pop marks a move toward color cosmetics that still retains all the assets of a skincare brand. According to a press release, the new Lip Pop features a plethora of exfoliating ingredients that melt away to hydrating oils and impart a pink tint suitable for all skin tones.

The lippies utilize hibiscus flower, an ingredient packed with natural alpha hydroxy acids, that help to rid the lips of dead skin. The new product also includes a physical exfoliation from coconut flower sugar that melts away leaving behind a smooth surface. Glow Recipe isn't leaving behind their key ingredient in the new lippie either. Watermelon extract, packed with amino acids and vitamins nourishes the lips while watermelon seed oil locks it all in.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

As for the tint, the brand explains that the soft pink hue is subtle, and you'll need to apply about three coats of the Watermelon Glow Lip Pop in order to get the pigmentation you want. However, the new lippie is not a true makeup product but a mix of skincare and cosmetics. Its subtlety is not surprising.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

The lip glow expands the brand's already impressive line-up of watermelon-based products. While Glow Recipe's fruit-filled skincare features everything from avocado to bananas, its watermelon that kicked off the brand. Now, fans can snag a facial mist, the OG sleeping mask, the Pink Juice Moisturizer, and the new lippie for nearly an entire skincare routine of watermelon-based goods.

Courtesy of Glow Recipe

If you want to get your hands on the new Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Lip Pop, its set to launch Jan. 28 at the brand's website and Sephora online. As for in-store purchases, you can pick it up inside Sephora beginning Jan. 30.