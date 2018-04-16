When it comes to classic pasta dishes, it is safe to say that Fettuccine Alfredo is one of the greats. How can you say no to that rich and buttery cream sauce? That said, making it at home can sometimes be a hassle — if you live alone and you make too much, you might end up with leftovers, and leftover Alfredo doesn't always taste that great. As a single person, making a full-sized recipe of anything doesn't always make sense. The solution? Follow this Fettuccine Alfredo recipe for one person. Seriously, I'm not even exagerrating when I say that it has basically transformed my kitchen experience.

To start, this approach involves a ridiculously easy homemade pasta sauce recipe. It will definitely beat anything you can find in a can or jar. Second, this recipe doubles as a way of putting ingredients to good use, an approach that prevents unnecessary food waste. And when you live alone like I do, this can be a game changer.

While the Alfredo sauce is made from scratch, don't let this dish intimidate you. It is actually extremely easy, much like making a homemade spaghetti for one person. All you need to do is boil, mix, and eat. Here's how to make it happen:

Fettuccine Alfredo For One Person

Fettuccine pasta *

1/2 cup heavy cream or half and half

1/4 grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon minced or crushed garlic

1 tablespoon butter

1/4 cup frozen vegetables (optional)

* When bunched together, a single serving of fettuccine pasta is about one inch wide.

Kirsten Nunez

1. Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, and cook the fettuccine pasta according to the package's directions. If you are using frozen veggies, add them a few minutes before the pasta is done.

Drain and set aside.

Kirsten Nunez

2. In another small pot, melt the butter over low heat.

Kirsten Nunez

3. Add the heavy cream, Parmesan cheese, and garlic. Stir well and let simmer for five to 10 minutes until the mixture thickens up.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Combine with the cooked pasta and vegetables. Finally, enjoy your delicious single serving of homemade goodness.

Kirsten Nunez

This particular recipe is as simple as it gets. And while some people might scoff at the idea of adding extra ingredients, there are many ways to personalize this dish. That is the beauty of making food at home, after all.

To get the ball rolling, check out these suggestions for personalizing your delicious dish:

Fresh Vegetables

Frozen veggies are great if you already have them on hand. But if you need to use up fresh vegetables before they go bad, why not toss them in? Mushrooms, broccoli, and spinach would be especially tasty in this dish.

Ground Nutmeg

Believe it or not, but adding ground nutmeg to Alfredo sauce is a thing. It adds an earthy flavor that complements the sauce's creamy richness. Mix it into the dish or sprinkle some on top.

Seafood

To take things up a notch, add cooked shrimp, crab, or lobster. Oh, you fancy.

Cajun Seasoning

If you're all about that spicy kick, add a sprinkling of Cajun seasoning. You can also throw in Cajun chicken!

Bake It

Macaroni and cheese isn't the only pasta dish that can be baked, you guys. Try it with Fettuccine Alfredo! Simply garnish with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs and bake for 15 to 20 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use Any Pasta

While fettuccine pasta makes the most sense, don't limit yourself. Feel free to use whatever pasta you have in your kitchen.

Rice

On that note, try this recipe with rice instead. It's an awesome way to stretch those leftovers, or even make the dish gluten-free in a pinch. Don't forget that you can bake this as well.

Kirsten Nunez

This dish is yours for the taking, my friend. Enjoy!

