We have strayed so, so far from God's light. If you're someone who gets cold, loves Thanksgiving, and rejects everything pure and good, then this might be the product for you. You can get your hands on a Heated Huggable Friends-inspired Turkey from Firebox. It is wearing sunglasses and a fez — something all Friends fans will recognize.

The turkey's stylish accessories are an homage to the famous scene in Friends. It's common knowledge that the best Friends episodes are pretty much always the Thanksgiving episodes, but this particular episode involves Monica with a turkey on her head and Chandler telling her that he loves her for the first time. And now, the warmth and love from that iconic moment can keep you warm and toasty on your very own couch. All you have to do is throw it in the microwave for two hours of warmth.

"Too cold to shimmy? Too frostbitten to cheer up your friend so successfully that they proclaim their love for you? Classic Thanksgiving weather," the description explains. "Sod the pressure cooker, all you need to get this turkey sizzling is a turn in the microwave. Snuggle up to it and feel the same fuzzy feelings of love that someone whose mate just confessed to being in love with them might feel."

I mean, if you think a hot water bottle is just way too boring or really want to go wacky with your secret Santa gift this year at this office, this feels like a way forward. It doesn't come cheap — you'll have to fork out over 25 bucks for this poultry warmer with some stylish shades — but it might be just up your street if you're feeling lonely on those long, long winter nights. Plus, you can use it again and again.

Firebox is known for their totally out there (but kind of amazing) novelty products — and if you want to really get into the Thanksgiving spirit this fall, then they should be your first port of call. In fact, they have another Friends product that references this most famous of all of the turkeys — but this is in the form of a giant Friends turkey mask. You can slap this on and relive Chandler and Monica's romantic moment without having to put your head in a giant, gross turkey — which is a win for everyone.

If you're looking for other ways to take your Thanksgiving to the next level, you can also get your hands on their Glitter Cranberry Sauce. This glittery, boozy sauce is a millennial dream — perfect for your tastebuds and your Instagram account, if that's your thing.

Of course, if you're just a massive Friends fan and don't care as much about the Thanksgiving sentiment, you can grab some Friends shot glasses which should help liven up the holiday season — or just help you get through it.

A lot of us like to curl up on chilly winter nights with a warm drink, a heated blanket, or maybe a hot water bottle — but, I have to admit, that the Heated Huggable Turkey certainly adds some extra pizzazz into the mix. Whether you're a huge Friends fan or just want to give a ridiculous but also useful gift, it's ready to keep you toasty.