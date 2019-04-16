Are you a Game of Thrones plot line connoisseur? Do you see the twists and turns coming before anyone else? Are you that person who's always right about how the season finale is going to go down? If so, you're going to want to enter this Game of Thrones contest — because it's offering one fan who correctly guesses the end of the series a full-on Croatian vacation to all the filming locations of the series. I know the last season has only just begun, but you've had tons of episodes to test out your witchy powers and fan fiction skills prior to this — so trust your gut and you might be rewarded handsomely. What do you have to lose?

If you've ever wondered about the real-life towns that stand in for the stunning locations of King’s Landing, Qarth, Braavos, and the Westeros Riverlands, look no further than Croatia. It's no wonder a Croatian tourism company, Unforgettable Croatia, already has a Game of Thrones-themed tour for serious fans with a case of wanderlust and a passport. So, to promote their tour and celebrate Croatia's involvement with the show, they're sending one lucky fan on a trip of a lifetime with this contest.

The lucky (or just incredibly intuitive) winner will be awarded a luxury week-long Croatian vacation for two. The private custom trip across Croatia obviously includes an epic and expertly guided Game of Thrones tour (with an English-speaking tour guide) in both Split and Dubrovnik because duh, the filming locations are the heart of this contest. The winner and their guest (ahem — be very nice to your most keen Game of Thrones-fanatic friends) will spend three nights in Split and four nights in Dubrovnik, splitting the trip pretty evenly between the famous locations. At each location, there will be five star hotel accommodations with breakfast included — which means you'll have to pay for your other meals. The trip will also include a speed boat trip to visit the idyllic islands of Hvar and Vis and provide private transfers between locations.

If this sounds too good to be true, note that the international flights are not included, so if you don't have enough points saved or your piggy bank won't get you to Croatia, you might not want to bother with applying. The "prize" is the tour and accommodations in Croatia, not the actual trip. To enter, all just send the company your prediction on how Game of Thrones will end. Yes it's really that easy. All you have to do is click the link, type your name your email address, your prediction (which should be 1,000 characters or less) and hit submit. If you're right, you'll be entered into a prize drawing. The contest is official open and will close at 11:59 p.m. on May 5, 2019. The prize will be officially available in October 2019.

Considering the fact that no one but the people involved with the show know how it's going to end, your guess is as good as anyone's, so why not apply? If for no other reason than to officially document your prediction and participate in a game made for Game of Thrones fanatics?