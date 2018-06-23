Beware Game of Thrones fans, because this article is dark and potentially full of Season 8 spoilers. As reported by Winter is Coming, Twitter user @a_red_priestess has filmed what appears to be a fire on the set of King's Landing. If the city truly is burning, then that could mean Game of Thrones Season 8 will see Daenerys' vision come true.

Way back in Season 2, the Dragon Queen ventured into the House of the Undying in order to retrieve her baby dragons. Along the way, she encountered two visions — one was of Khal Drogo and the child she lost, and the other was of the Throne Room in King's Landing. In her vision, the room is full of snow, and the Red Keep has clearly been burned. What was never clear is why Daenerys saw this particular vision — but it now seems like it may have been a warning of things to come.

As Winter is Coming points out, the smoke in the video taken by @a_red_priestess is black, which in the past, has signified a fire caused by dragons. Of course, after CGI comes into play, the image could look like almost anything, but for now, let's stick with the idea that this fire will be caused by Daenerys' dragons, rather than the Night King. If that's the case, then the Mother of Dragons may be sowing the seeds of her own downfall.

V DeWitt on YouTube

In May, Emilia Clarke revealed to Vanity Fair that she's already filmed Daenerys' final scene. She also warned that it was difficult, not only because she was saying goodbye to the character, but because she was acutely aware that the scene will be the last time fans ever see Daenerys. Clarke told the magazine,

"It f*cked me up. Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone's mouth of what Daenerys is..."

That sounds ominous, right? At the very least, the actor could be hinting that Daenerys won't make it to the end of the series, but her words could also mean that the character will survive, but fans may wish she hadn't. Right from the start, the Targaryen has been one of the show's most steadfast heroes. The Mother of Dragons has fought for the enslaved, stood up against injustice, and vowed to "break the wheel."

However, in Season 7, she exerted her power in a way that Tyrion — her Hand — found unsettling. After laying waste to much of the Lannister army, she had Randyll and Dickon Tarly burned alive by her dragon when they refused to bend the knee. In fact, she gave the survivors of the battle only two options: bend the knee or die. As Tyrion tried to point out, that wasn't truly a choice, and it pointed to the Dragon Queen establishing herself as someone who rules with fear, much like her father once did.

The idea that Daenerys may be corrupted by her power before the end of the series would be the greatest tragedy of all, but it would also be a fitting way to end the series. Perhaps, Daenerys will use her dragons to defeat the White Walkers or to unseat Cersei, and in the process much of the city could be destroyed. In her vision, she reaches out for the throne, but she never touches it — maybe that's because she was never going to get the chance to rule Westeros, because someone will stop her.

So far, the assumption among fans appears to be that the news that Daenerys' nephew and lover Jon Snow could be the rightful heir to the throne will be a non-issue because of their relationship status. That may not be the case, though. Knowing Jon has a claim to the Throne could further push Daenerys toward securing her right to rule Westeros, driving a wedge between her and Jon in the process. If Daenerys goes rogue, then the painfully noble Jon would do almost certainly do what he had to in order to stop her.

This latest possible spoiler makes it feel as if the White Walkers will only be one of the threats facing King's Landing in Season 8. The larger issue may be Daenerys, Cersei, and Jon's willingness (or lack thereof) to work together. Maybe Daenerys' vision was a warning that if she wasn't careful, there would be no Westeros left to rule. Only time will tell if the potential fire in King's Landing is pointing toward a grim finale for the Dragon Queen, or if it's simply another part of the battle against the Night King, but it would be unwise to count on Daenerys coming out of Season 8 as the benevolent queen of the people just yet.