If you're till mourning the series finale of Game of Thrones and craving any opportunity to reignite the spirit of ~winter~, you'll want to check out this Game of Thrones-themed Airbnb in Budapest, Hungary that's available for fans to book on the site.

Traveling to Budapest? Would travel to Budapest for an opportunity to stay in a flat that's been transformed into a king's lair? Located in Erzsébetváros, Budapest, Hungary, on a quiet street but in close walking distance to the metro and lively pubs is a TV show-themed flat that's raking in some rave reviews. Considering the fact that this Tinsel Town-esque effort is all the way across the world from Hollywood (and also nowhere near the European countries that the series was filmed), it's not your classic Game Of Thrones-themed vacation idea, but it's certainly one that is aesthetically on brand for fans of the show. There is a literal suit of armor in the living room of this flat, and Game of Thrones house sigils lining the walls.

The flat has two beds (one lofted full-sized bed and one extra large sofa bed beneath), but can host up to three guests. Each room has some kind of GoT-inspired decor or paraphernalia, including natural ladders, a lofted bedroom lair, animal hides, a rustic kitchen and bathroom, and of course, a full suit of arms in the middle of the living room. Aka, even if you've never seen GoT, you'd still think this was a cute and cozy flat with a spunky vibe that's totally worth renting. And at only $43 a night, this is cheaper and far more spacious than a hotel.

What's more, according to the 57 five star reviews, the flat's host throws in some concierge services, too. "He was very welcoming and also provided me with a detailed itinerary of places to eat/sites to see," one guest boasted. "Ákos had so many great suggestions and guidelines for our trip. Such good value for money!!" Another rejoiced, providing five stars, all-around. "He leaves a helpful list of suggestions for things to do while you’re there," another guest explained.

If you're not familiar with Erzsébetváros, it's Budapest's historic Jewish quarter that is now host to a multi-cultural mix of Europeans and ruinpubs. Though that might sound like a pub of the past, the term actually describes a historic building that's been charmingly transformed into a hybrid pub and cafe that you can visit and enjoy now. They're famous in the area and often feature local artwork and music, an attraction all on their own.

So while you might want to camp out in this thematic flat and rewatch the series, chances are, and according to guest reviews, you'll be enjoying all of your time outside of the flat because the area is just that exciting. That said, you'll be excited to lay your head in your lair at night, and unlike the haystacks your favorite GoT characters passed out on, these beds are apparently really comfortable.

