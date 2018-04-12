This Gazpacho Recipe For One Person Is The Perfect Way To Welcome Spring

Once warm weather rolls in, many of us gain an additional appendage in the shape of a glass of rosé, while for others it's in the shape of a frozen margarita or some sort of iced drink. Never the less, a cup of ~something~ cool and refreshing is always in hand. Soup, a dish that's soooo last season, is the last thing in hand or on the mind when spring rolls around. But, should that be the case? Cold soup is a thing that's perfect for warmer weather — and as this gazpacho recipe designed for one person proves, it's easy to make as well. Part-soup/part-drink, this tomato based summertime staple from Spain can be enjoyed in a tumbler or bowl. And don't worry, there won't be steam rising from it: A sip of gazpacho in the summer sun won't feel like a sauna for your digestive system. It's a chilled soup.

Gazpacho, originally from Spain, is now a term that broadly defines a "cold soup." Numerous varieties exist. You can base your gazpacho with cantaloupe, watermelon, or peas. But we'll stick to tomato for this recipe, as it's the most classic. The benefits of gazpacho besides getting all your vegetables in? It's also incredibly easy to whip up. I'm talking minimal dishes, people!

The rippled, ruffled, speckled heirloom tomatoes that hoard half a table at your farmer's market are full of flavor, so it's best to get those. An heirloom tomato in-season is a revelation, eliminating any chance of people picking around the fruit in the salad bowl.

Lucky for you, when a simple gazpacho craving strikes, you can head to the market for ingredients, and get one tomato — no need to stock up. You can even just cherry pick the prettiest, plumpest, oblong, bruised tomato of the bunch. That baby is going in the blender with an ensemble of other precious market finds. Think of it like a salad for one, except blended!

Once everything is chopped and poured, it'll be apparent that soup is what you should attach yourself to this summer. Here's how to get started:

Gazpacho For One

Brittany Bennett

1 small (5.9oz) heirloom tomato, cored

2 tbsp Anaheim pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tbsp Persian cucumber, chopped

1 tbsp shallot, diced

1/2 garlic clove, smashed

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 - 1 1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, as needed

1 tsp red wine vinegar

Tiny umbrella (optional)

Brittany Bennett

1. Place the tomato, pepper, cucumber, shallot, and garlic in a blender. Season with salt and pepper as you wish!

Blend the vegetable medley until it's combined well and appears to be soup-y.

Brittany Bennett

2. Add the olive oil in a steady stream, followed by the red wine vinegar. Blend until the gazpacho lightens in color and appears to be creamy. If you'd like the gazpacho to be thicker, add a touch more of olive oil.

Brittany Bennett

3. If you like your gazpacho more on the smooth side, pour the mixture through a mesh sieve into a serving cup or bowl. You can even push the soup through with the back of a wooden spoon or a rubber spatula to catch the solids.

On the flipside, if you're cool with chunks and such — *raises hand slowly* — pour the gazpacho directly into your serving cup. Chill the soup in the refrigerator for at least two hours before serving it... to yourself.

4. Top the gazpacho with a dash of olive oil and a slice of ripe avocado if you wish.

Brittany Bennett

Lounge on your hammock, soak in the warm sun, and sip to the tune of birds cheerfully chirping. Now that's a chilled out dinner.

