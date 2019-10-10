Are you someone who loves the holiday season — or does the whole thing make you a little... green? Because if you're a bit of a Grinch, now you have the perfect opportunity to let your true colors shine through. You can get a Grinch Starbucks cup on Etsy and let everyone know how you really feel about the holiday season.

There's a lot of pressure to be super peppy during the holidays, but Etsy user RachelNicoleCo knows that your naughty side might outweigh your nice side once and a while — and you just may want to channel your inner Grinch from time to time. That's why this cup shows the Grinch's classic villainous grin and makes the perfect accessory to the holiday season. If you prefer, you can choose the image of the Grinch's hand holding an ornament — another iconic visual from the film.

The cup is a reusable 24-ounce size — or are you may know it, a Venti — suitable for cold drinks and complete with a lid and straw.

"The Grinch designs are shown on opposite side of Starbucks logo and a name can be added above or below the Starbucks logo, if desired, for no extra cost," the description explains.

This user makes a ton of different Starbucks' cups — everything from Mickey to Marvel and anything in between — and has a lot of amazing reviews, so it's safe to say that custom Starbucks cups are kind of their thing. The Grinch cup comes in at $15, which as the description says can include personalization, if you so choose. If you're someone who always remembers to bring your reusable cup with you, you can definitely get your money's worth.

If the Grinch isn't your thing, then there are so many Starbucks cups and tumblers out there to choose from — some of them are official releases from the company, while the others are straight-up Etsy and internet gold dust.

One of my favorite Etsy finds is the Friends Central Perk coffee tumbler, where you can get your name in the classic Friends lettering down the side so people will firstly, know you love Friends, and, secondly, not steal your iced coffee. But I have to say, the Starbucks' reusable Halloween hot cups that appeared this year are both gorgeous and a bargain. At just around $12 for six cups that you can use again and again, these cute and spooky beauties will have you sipping happily through fall.

Or if you want to jump forward in the holiday calendar, you can already get a sneak peak of the Starbucks' holiday cups for 2019, which include a green tumbler with holiday confetti and a Mirror Glitter Gold Cold Cup, which is just as extra as you dreamed it would be.

But if you don't want to go too cutesy over the holiday season, then the Grinch Starbucks cup might be right up your street. You can choose to personalize it or just let the Grinch smile on with his wry, knowing smile — and let him do all of the talking for you. He might be a mean one, but he's also a total holiday icon — so it's time to bow down and drink up.