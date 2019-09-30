Trick or treating just got a whole lot more canine-friendly. If you can't pass a dog without accosting it with love or live in a neighborhood where lots of pups make the trick or treating rounds, you can now treat your four-legged friends to some Halloween delights — with Halloween dog treats of their very own. These Halloween Dog Treat Packs from Etsy user MooseandLulus are perfect for making Halloween a little sweeter for your favorite pups.

"No tricks here ... Just yummy individually packed dog treats!" the description explains. "These are perfect for giving out to your favorite pup friends or giving out during trick or treating."

There are a huge range of flavors available, so you can choose from Grain-Free Cheese and Bacon, PB and Blueberry, Lamb and Duck Chews, Salmon and Coconut, Grain-Free Beef Jerky, and Grain-Free Salmon Jerky — and you can check out the full ingredients list for each flavor on the listing. I mean, Salmon and Coconut sounds like a fancier combination than anything I've ever eaten, so I'm now in a place where I'm genuinely jealous of dog treats. How has it come to this?

So let your dogs eat better than you do and stock up in time for Halloween. These individually-wrapped packs are decorated with Halloween decals and start at $15 for a pack of five. You can go up to a pack of 25 for $60, if you have a lot of puppy friends who deserve some treats.

If you're looking to get pups in on the Halloween game, there are plenty of different ways to do it. Sure, you can get treats for every pup on the block — but they have to come trick or treating to get them, right? Luckily, there are a frankly ridiculous amount of adorable puppy Halloween costumes you can get your hands on right now.

The range of Urban Outfitters dog Halloween costumes is particularly delightful, letting you dress your pup in anything from the devil himself to a too cool for school T-bird from Grease. If you want something extra wholesome, then Disney's dog Halloween costumes let your pooch take on your favorite Disney character for the night. Of course, if you really want to take Halloween to the next level, then you can go for matching Halloween costumes for you and your dog, from Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion to a Hogwarts student with their owl (yes, please).

If you don't want your feline friend to be left out, check out this pumpkin cat bed from Target. Your kitty can get a bit of that Halloween spirit while they lay at home and judge you — which, as we all know, is the thing that brings them the most joy.

Halloween is creeping up on us — and it will be here before you know it. If you really want to get your pup involved in the action, there are plenty of ways to do it. The most obvious one is to dress them up for a night on the town, but if you want to spread some Halloween love around to all of the pups in the neighborhood, then Halloween dog treats will definitely make it happen. The pooches of your neighborhood deserve the best — so serve them some salmon and coconut while you gorge on Reese's until you think you might die. That's what Halloween is all about.