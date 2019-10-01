For some, the holiday season is about spending time with your friends and family — but some people, like myself, see things a little different. For me, the holidays are Harry Potter season. I don't know why, but it's true — a time where my geekiness can be allowed to run free and frolic. If you agree, then this Harry Potter Hogwarts tree topper is the perfect way to show your true dedication to all things Harry Potter fandom. Because, well, it's a lot.

If you've ever wanted to top your tree with Hogwarts itself, this is your chance. The Harry Potter Collection Hogwarts Castle Musical Tree Topper With Light from Hallmark has a lot happening. It stands 9.5 inches tall, there are lights, there's music, and you can go even bigger if you want.

"Bring the enchantment of Hogwarts to your holiday celebrations with this Christmas tree topper that features the wondrous castle," the description explains. "Plug it into the included power adapter for constant illumination, then press the button—either on the included Hogwarts crest remote control or on the back of the tree topper—to start a sound and light show scene featuring music from 'Hedwig's Theme.'"

I told you — it's not messing around. But that's not all. You can also get Harry Potter Storytellers ornaments (sold separately, of course, as are their power cords), which connect with the castle and unlock additional exclusive performances from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. If you are truly dedicated to the Harry Potter cause and want your Christmas tree to be the manifestation of that, then this is your way forward.

Of course, considering it's a light-up, song-playing magical castle, it doesn't come cheap. You're going to be forking out around $120 for this little ditty, but customers don't seem to mind. This tree topper has a slew of five-star reviews, with one reviewer calling it "a magical purchase." So if you're a hardcore fan or you have one in your life who This you need to buy a present for, then this might just be the one.

And the Harry Potter magic doesn't have to end there. As I said, for real HP fans the holidays feel like a time to let your Harry Potter flag fly. Target's Harry Potter Sock Advent Calendars are a pretty good place to start if you want a little HP magic every day (or try a Harry Potter beauty advent calendar, if that's more your style). Pandora's Harry Potter Collection will be launching just in time for the holidays, if you have any gift-giving you need to do. Or you can check out the Fantastic Beasts collection at Pottery Barn Teen to transform your room into a HP-haven for the winter — movie marathon, anyone?

Everyone has their own takes on the holidays — different activities, different traditions, different styles. For some, it's a more formal affair, but others like to let their personalities shine through. If you let a few of your favorite things dominate over the holiday season, then it's time to embrace your inner Harry Potter nerd — that nerdiest of nerds who brings your heart such joy. Whether you go for a Harry Potter tree topper or just some cozy socks, a magical season awaits.