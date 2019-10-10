How spicy do you want your holidays to get? While the holiday season tends to be filled with sweets, candy, and cozy food, some people want to go straight for the spice — and those people's prayers have been answered. No longer do you need to give in to the tyranny of cookies and buns, because you can get a hot sauce advent calendar on Amazon that's sure to fulfill any and every spicy need you might have. It's 25 days of spice — and it's not messing around.

"If you want to give a hot sauce lover the greatest gift of their life then look no further," the description explains. "This Spicy Gourmet Sampler is the answer to your search, sure to please Chile Heads who have everything."

Every day you'll get to try a different two-ounce glass bottle of hot sauce, each of which is its own take on "slow-simmered Louisiana style hot sauces made the old-fashioned Creole way." Although according to the reviews, it looks like you get a bonus full-sized bottle on the 25th day, which is an extra treat. The flavors range from mild to very, very hot. And, according to the listing, they use a whole range of peppers including the famous Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion, Ghost Pepper, Cayenne, Tabasco, Habanero, Banana, Anaheim, Jalapeno, Serrano, and Scotch Bonnet. Seriously, if you like to play around with your hot sauce combinations and test just how hot you can go, then this set is going to give you a huge range to experiment with.

It has to be said, it is not cheap. You're going to be looking at around 80 bucks for this spicy treat, which is definitely on the pricy side of advent calendars. But, if you think of how much use you'll get out of 25 different bottles of hot sauce, then it might be worth the investment — especially if you or a loved one has a thing for spicy food.

Of course, this isn't the only advent calendar on offer this year — they come in every shape, size, food, and product you could want. So if hot sauce isn't your thing, then look around. I have my eye on the vegan chocolate advent calendar and the Harry Potter sock advent calendars, just to name a few. Though I am not a classy lady, some of my more grown-up friends have been salivating over Vinebox's 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar. So whether you have a mature palette who loves to savor a class of Piquepoul or, like me, you just want to eat chocolate and wear Harry Potter socks, there's an option that suits your needs.

There are so many different ways to celebrate the holidays, but I have to say that sweet and savory tend to get a lot of the credit. Your pies, your mashed potatoes — that comfort food is all well and good, but some people need a little spicy twist (or 25 days of it). So the hot sauce advent calendar may not be for everyone, but I think there will be a few people very happy to see it. Spicy lovers need presents, too — and this is definitely a good one.