It's time to get yourself a present. If you want to kick off the holiday season with a little treat just for you, then today is the day you've been waiting for — because the Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine 2019 edition has finally arrived for pre-order. Vinebox is arguably the king of all wine advent calendars, allowing to treat yourself with a perfectly portioned single glass of white or red every night for 12 nights. Isn't that what the holiday season is all about?

"Countdown the holidays with 12 glasses of world class wines, perfectly paired to wash away the lingering pumpkin spice lattes of your hectic day," the description explains. It's not even October yet, and the PSL is already shaking.

It makes an awesome gift for yourself — or for someone else, but mostly for yourself. And this year, there's an even better twist. This year you can choose between a Naughty Edition and a Nice Edition — or you can buy both, at a hefty discount. So if you're feeling naughty, nice, or both, they've got you covered.

A single edition will set you back $129, which certainly isn't cheap — but this calendar manages to sell out year after year, so if you're a wine lover, it may be worth the investment. But if you buy both the Naughty and the Nice Editions in one package, then you'll only pay $220. Maybe you'll be giving and receiving this year.

The Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine is available for preorder on Friday, Sept. 27, but early access to the preorder has already opened, with boxes expected to ship on Nov. 4. In other words, don't fret — they'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas.

The holidays have definitely become a more magical time of year since adult advent calendars have become a bit more of a thing. Why shouldn't we get to engage in a stupendous countdown to eek every inch of fun out of the holiday season? From Harry Potter sock advent calendars to prosecco advent calendars, there are so many exciting ways to tick through day after day.

But some might say that the advent calendar trend has gotten out of hand. I'm just saying, when a hard seltzer advent calendar has made its way onto the scene — and yes, it's a real thing — then it may be that we've entered a godless place. Still, in 2019 nothing seems to be off-limits, so maybe we should expect advent calendars filled with loose Frappuccinos and random handfuls of glitter any day now. Our insatiable need for advent calendars cannot be stopped.

But if you want a simple solution — a sophisticated, streamlined, adult advent calendar that you will really let you get into the swing of the season — the Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine is certainly a tempting option. If you're looking for a gift for someone you love — or you just want to love yourself a little bit — it's an easy choice.