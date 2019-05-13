As you've likely already heard, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child via surrogate on May 10. Ever since their child's birth was announced, the couple has kept mum when it comes to the little one's name. But, according to BuzzFeed, there's a theory about Kardashian and West's new baby's name that ties back to social media. (Bustle reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment on the theory, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Apparently, many of Kardashian's fans seem to think that the baby's name has something to do with teddy bears, thanks to a couple of the reality star's most recent snaps. This theory trace back to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's May 11 post (featured on both Instagram and Twitter), which featured photos from her CBD-themed baby shower. The most interesting part of her post (to some fans, at least) was the caption, since it included a teddy bear emoji.

To add some fuel to the theory's fire, Kardashian also posted a slew of photos from her baby shower on Twitter on May 11. And what did she just so happen to caption the photos with? A simple teddy bear emoji. In short, the reality star's penchant for teddy bear-themed captions has left fans wondering whether Baby West's name could be something along the lines of "Bear" or 'Teddy," (either of which would be an adorable choice, by the way).

However, it should be noted that this emoji-based theory is still merely speculation at this point, as Kardashian and West have yet to reveal their little one's name.

As one fan even noted, there would be a connection to West's hometown of Chicago if they did name their baby "Bear," as it could tie back to the Chicago Bears football team. That does add a little bit of weight to this theory.

While Kardashian and West have yet to open up about their baby's name, they have opened up about their child's birth. On May 10, the KUWTK star revealed via Twitter that their fourth child had arrived by posting simply, "He's here and he's perfect!"

She followed up that tweet with an adorable detail about Baby West, writing that he looks just like her daughter, Chicago. "He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," Kardashian tweeted.

This news came only a day after Kourtney Kardashian revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her sister's surrogate had gone into labor. To celebrate Mother's Day, Kourtney appeared on the program with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick, and the KKW Beauty mogul's three kids, North, Saint, and Chicago West, to surprise Kris Jenner.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

The most surprising part of her appearance came when she revealed the major baby news to the momager. "Kim was supposed to be here," Kourtney said, "My mom doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labor, so she's at the hospital."

Now that Kimye's baby is officially here, fans will simply have to wait patiently for any name confirmation to see if any of their teddy bear-related theories were correct.