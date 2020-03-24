Keeping Up With the Kardashians has had its fair share of jaw-dropping moments over the past 17 seasons, but this time, someone's leaving one of the Kardashians speechless for a very heartwarming reason. The latest KUWTK Season 18 promo shows Malika telling Khloé she's pregnant, while she and her twin sister, Khadijah, are hanging out with the Good American founder in the yard. (Malika welcomed son Ace Flores on March 14.)

"Khloé, I'm pregnant," Malika says near the end of the clip, which E! released on Tuesday, March 24. While the moment only gets the briefest of spotlights in the drama-filled trailer, it seems that the cameras managed to capture Khloé's genuine reaction, as she stands open-mouthed in shock. The reality star may have been speechless in the small bit of footage from the promo, but shortly after Malika announced her pregnancy back in September, Khloé shared her excitement for her best friend on social media.

"My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!!" Khloé wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself and Malika. "I am literally so so so excited!!!! Congratulations Mika!!! I love you!!!!" Khloé also commented on Malika's pregnancy announcement post that she was "so beyond overwhelmed with love and happiness," and that she "love[s] you and baby madly."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

In February — shortly after Khloé threw her best friend a lavish baby shower in Los Angeles — a source told E! News that the reality star was doing everything she could to support Malika through her pregnancy and motherhood. "[Khloé] has promised Malika she will help out and be there for her every step of the way," the said at the time. "Malika was there for Khloé throughout her pregnancy and now Khloé can't wait to be there in the same way."

Adding that Khloé feels Malika "will be an amazing mom," the source also explained that the Good American founder is "excited" by Malika becoming a mother — and for her daughter to have yet another built-in bestie. "She is excited for True to have another friend in the crew and for Malika to experience motherhood," the source said. "[Khloé] wants to do everything with her because it's all so fresh."

While Khloé hasn't publicly commented on baby Ace's birth or the photos Malika has shared of her 10-day-old son, on March 10, she seemed to reference the "new phase" of life that her best friend was embarking on in an Instagram post. "You are my memories! We have So many new chapters and phases to enter in and out of," Khloé wrote, in honor of Malika and Khadijah's 27th birthday. "We have so much more life to go together. ... I would be lost if I didn’t have you ladies."

Fans can see Khloé's full reaction to Malika's big news — and the new addition to their toddler crew — when Season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres on March 26.