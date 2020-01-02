Channel your inner cartoon alter-ego, because the first look at the Lizzie McGuire reboot is finally here. On Jan. 1, Disney+ released what's coming to the streaming platform in 2020 in video featurette that teased the return of Hilary Duff as the beloved Disney Channel character. Spoiler: The footage is extremely short, but still perfection.

Lizzie McGuire will officially premiere this year, though the date has not been announced by Disney+ yet. In the clip comprised of upcoming premieres and original movie and show releases coming to the platform, Duff shows up (as Lizzie) around the 45-second mark, where she leans into a car window somewhat out of breath and declares with a smile to an anonymous individual "Hi, it's me." Again, the clip is truly a "blink and you may miss it" length, but it was enough for fans of the original. As one Twitter user wrote, "OH MY GOD THE CLIP OF LIZZIE MCGUIRE GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS AND IT WAS JUST HILARY DUFF SAYING 'HI ITS ME.'"

The reboot of the Disney Channel classic was announced in August 2019 at the D23 Expo. Of course, Lizzie won't be a teenager, but rather a 30-year-old woman living in New York City. Even though she is now an adult, fans can still expect to see the animated version of a young Lizzie, who is known for speaking Lizzie's true thoughts and feelings.

Disney on YouTube

As for Lizzie's adult life in the Big Apple, Duff teased to Entertainment Weekly in September 2019 that not only will the reboot open during Lizzie's 30th birthday, but that her character even gets "some pretty big news at the end of the first episode." If that isn't enough, Duff also informed Good Morning America in August that Lizzie is an interior design apprentice, has "a gorgeous fiancé who is this chef at this cool Soho restaurant," and living in Brooklyn.

Not only will Duff reprise the title role, but Lizzie's family is also returning. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas will once again play their respective roles as Lizzie's parents, Jo and Sam, and her little brother, Matt. Plus, Adam Lamberg will be returning as Gordo, who fans know as Lizzie's childhood BFF (and love interest). There hasn't been any word yet on whether or not Lalaine Vergara-Para will return as Miranda, Lizzie's other best friend.

While fans will have to keep their eyes peeled for more details surrounding the show, so far, the Lizzie McGuire reboot sounds like what dreams are made of.