It looks like the upcoming Lizzie McGuire revival will indeed, make everyone's middle school dreams come true. On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Disney+ announced that Adam Lamberg will reprise his role as Gordo for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, reuniting with costar Hilary Duff once again on the small screen. The character, who was one of Lizzie's best friends, was known for being the smart, dorky counterpart to the titular character's other BFF, impulsive and free-spirited Miranda (LaLaine).

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Hilary Duff said in a statement about Lamberg's return. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."

The Lizzie McGuire reboot will pick up more than a decade after the series left off, with Duff's iconic character living and working as an interior designer in New York City, with her dream apartment and a handsome, long-term partner. However, as she turns 30, Lizzie finds her life being turned completely upside down, forcing her to turn to her family — and, more importantly, her animated alter ego — in order to find herself once again. And now, based on this first look photo, it seems like Gordo will also be playing a part in Lizzie's adult adventures.

Ali Goldstein/Disney+

The most exciting part of Lamberg's return is the possibility that Lizzie and Gordo will finally fall in love onscreen, as the second season of the show, as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie, teased Gordo's crush on his best friend. Though she embarked on a whirlwind relationship with an Italian pop star in the movie, the film ended with with the pair cuddled up on the plane ride home, implying that there could be something more for Lizzie and Gordo in the future.

According to Glamour, in the streaming series, Lizzie is dating the owner of a trendy SoHo restaurant, but the potential for her and Gordo to rekindle their relationship could play a major role in the series. "I'm not too upset about [Lizzie and Gordo's romance] ending," Duff told Vulture in September. "It’s that one person that you’re like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt."

Still, Gordo isn't the only potential love interest for the new, grown-up Lizzie in the upcoming revival. In a November interview with E! News, Duff teased that Lizzie's middle school crush, Ethan Craft, may also return for the reboot. "He is hot. He's very hot," Duff about a possible return. "I'm pretty sure there's going to be, there's going to be a thing [between them]."

Disney+

Lizzie's returning friends and crushes will be joined by the original McGuire family, who were confirmed in October to be reprising their roles. The trio — Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas — reunited with Duff on screen for the first time in 15 years at a recent "family dinner" that was teased on Instagram by creator Terri Minksy.

While there's no telling what additional surprises the Lizzie McGuire reboot will have in store for fans when it premieres on Disney+, the latest casting news proves that Lizzie's friends and family will be right by her side through it all.