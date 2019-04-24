The Night King has just arrived in Winterfell and while some will be on the frontlines, others are hiding out in the crypt. This Game Of Thrones photo of Tyrion and Varys during the Battle of Winterfell show them doing just that. This image might also tease a team-up that could lead to big things for the Seven Kingdoms. But, it's possible, if these two survive the night, this moment in the crypt won't be good for Daenerys Targaryen.

In the batch of photos HBO released for GoT Season 8 Episode 3, Varys and Tyrion are together in the Stark's crypt with no one else in sight. Varys seems pretty comfortable if not a little weary, sitting with his back against the wall. Oh, the symbolism. While Tyrion, standing beside him, looks rather worried about something himself.

Of course, Tyrion could just be nervous about the Night King bringing his white walker army to the Starks' front door. Or, maybe he's worried the Stark crypt's dead might come back to life courtesy of the Night King since fans definitely are. But, it's possible, there's more to this photo than meets the eye. Could this meet-up be a sign that Varys and Tyrion are forming an alliance?

While it's unclear why they seem to be all by their lonesome, it's possible that this image hints that the two men are having an important conversation others can't be privy to. It could be about magic, which Varys has made clear is not his bag and definitely plays a role in this battle of the living vs. the dead. Not to mention, magic might be the key to beating the Night King. But, if you believe the theories that Varys and Tyrion will betray Daenerys, it could very well be about her.

Helen Sloan/HBO

In Episode 2, Tyrion makes note that he's concerned he'll lose his position as Hand Of The Queen. The always mysterious Varys is a logical choice to take his place, even if Dany still has a hard time really trusting him for going along with the plot to assassinate her in Season 1. But, it also appears as if Queen Daenerys is losing it a little bit, which is concerning knowing that her dad, AKA the Mad King, also lost it. Even worse, she's learned that Jon Snow is really the rightful Targaryen heir to the Iron Throne, which is really not what Dany wanted to hear after all she's done to take back the throne.

Could this conversation be about Dany's future as Queen? After all, Varys was Master of Whisperers for her dad, King Aerys Targaryen, and could be seeing some similarities he doesn't like. As the A.V. Club pointed out, last season, Varys told Dany, "You wish to know where my true loyalties lie? Not with any king or queen, but with the people." Is he starting to think that the best ruler for the people might not be Dany? Is he trying to form an alliance with Tyrion to make sure she doesn't become queen?

Axhol3Rose on YouTube

Of course, we can't know that yet since this picture can't talk. And let's be honest, this possible heart-to-heart between Tyrion and Varys might be premature since the Battle of Winterfell will be the biggest battle in Game Of Thrones history.

It took 11 weeks of night shoots in freezing temperatures, a factoid that should make fans very nervous that their favorite characters will die in the Battle of Winterfell. Especially, those who got some closure in the last episode. Yes, we're unfortunately looking at you, the newly knighted Brienne.

So while Tyrion and Varys might appear to be safe in this photo, let's all agree it's way too early to assume anyone will make it out of this battle safe and sound.