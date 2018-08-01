The Kardashian-Jenner family have had their fair share of dramatic, blowout fights over the years, but a new clip from Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians seems to imply that Kourtney Kardashian is taking on her whole family in what looks like their most brutal battle yet. And yes, that does include her major confrontation with sister Khloé over her "attitude."

The most recent promo clip picks up — in true KUWTK style — right in the middle of a fight between Kardashian and sister Kim over the planning for the photo shoot that would become their 2017 family holiday card. Khloe also appears to witness the fight, as mom Kris Jenner attempts to mediate before accusing her oldest daughter "rubbing people the wrong way."

After Jenner asks Kim why planning the shoot seems to be causing so much stress, Kim declares that it would be easier "if Kourtney wasn't so difficult" about fitting the shoot into her busy schedule, Kardashian declares that she's "leaving at 4 p.m., and I don't care what anyone says." However, after she suggests that her younger sister reschedule her afternoon meeting for 7 a.m. so that she can get it done before the photos, Kim blows up, declaring, "I'm planning it. I don't want you in the shoot."

"Why [am I being annoying]? Because Kim wants it around her schedule?" Kourtney asks before Kim, founder of KKW Beauty, fires back, "Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about, you'd know what it takes to run a business. But you don't. So you don't know what I'm talking about." After Kardashian storms out of the house, Kim declares that "Kourtney is out, she will not be at the shoot," before telling Khloé that their sister is "the least exciting to look at, so she can be out."

(It should be noted that despite their argument, Kourtney did, eventually participate in the Christmas card photo shoot, along with kids Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. She first made her debut alongside them on Day 6 of the family's month-long reveal.)

While the rest of the world might feel some trepidation about airing the nastiest fights they've ever had with their siblings on national television — especially when the arguments seem to eventually resolve themselves at the last minute — for the Kardashians, it's all a part of their philosophy about keeping it real for their fans when they tune in every week.

"I think our family is definitely really relatable," Kim told E! News behind-the-scenes of the family's second photo shoot with Calvin Klein. " I mean we know that we definitely show a side that's not as relatable, but I think it's the balance of being in between, of seeing us come up and doing that with us and sharing those experiences with us."

When asked why she thinks fans are drawn to the famous family, Khloé echoed her sister's sentiments: "I think it's because they can sense our authenticity with one another." Sure, sometimes that "authenticity" means insulting your sisters behind her back and in front of a camera crew, but, hey, they live a different life than the rest of us.

Much of the promotional videos for Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians seems to hint that Kourtney is fighting with every member of her family over every single aspect of their lives, whether it be their choice in outdoor furniture covers or their habit of "dragging me down."

With all the drama, it seems like this just might be the final time that we see Kourtney Kardashian on reality TV. At least, until next season.