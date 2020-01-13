Hosts and humans alike, rejoice, for this new Westworld Season 3 teaser revealed a premiere date for new episodes. On Sunday, Jan. 12, HBO debuted a new trailer for Westworld, revealing that the show would return on Sunday, March 15 at 9pm ET. The popular sci-fi series has been MIA since the Season 2 finale back in June of 2018. And, after almost two long years, fans are ready to get back into the exciting and terrifying future of the HBO series.

In the ominous new teaser, an animated timeline shows the world descending into chaos through a series of "Divergences." Beginning with political unrest in Hong Kong and the impeachment of the President of the United States in 2019, the timeline then jumps forward, showing ecological collapse, thermonuclear incidents, and civil wars in the next few decades.

"We are in the middle of the war," a voice says. "Nobody knows that it has started or that it's already been lost." Then, the trailer zooms in on something called the "Solomon Build 0.06," a "system" initiated in 2039. The narrator continues, "For the first time, history has an author, a system, and up until very recently the system was working. But there's someone we haven't counted for." It's unclear how the ominous timeline will connect to Dolores' escape from the Westworld park at the end of Season 2, but her infiltration into the real world could very well be one of these diverging incidences. And the outlook does not seem promising for humanity, or for the robotic hosts.

HBO on YouTube

If viewers are wondering what might be ahead for specific characters, another Westworld Season 3 teaser premiered at San Diego Comic Con in July of 2019, which showed more of the cast. The first trailer also hinted at an upcoming war between the hosts and humans, and showed Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) outside of the park for the first time. That same month, show runner Jonathan Nolan promised that Season 3 would be "less of a guessing game" in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Nolan also revealed that Dolores will bond with a new character Caleb, a construction worker played by Aaron Paul, who was also introduced in the trailer. Meanwhile, Maeve (Thandie Newton) seems to be in a World War II themed park, which includes a robot Nazi army, and Jeffrey Wright's Bernard will return to a park "searching for someone strong enough" to defeat Dolores.

HBO on YouTube

In addition to Wood, Newton, and Wright, the majority of the main Westworld cast will return for Season 3, including Tessa Thompson, Rodrigo Santoro, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman, and Ed Harris, as per TVLine. Of course, new characters will also be introduced into the world as well, with Lena Waithe, rapper Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., and NFL star Marshawn Lynch joining the cast.

HBO's latest trailer for West World does not suggest good things are ahead for the fate of humanity or the park hosts. Unfortunately, we won't find out what's coming until the season premieres in March.