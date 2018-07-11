This One Tweet About Cardi B's Baby Name Shuts Down All The Haters

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Tuesday, and while some people were less than fond of the name they chose for their child, others loved it, and came to the pair's defense on Twitter. In particular, one tweet about Cardi B's baby name shut down haters, and pointed out a great reason why the choice makes total sense.

On Wednesday morning, writer Britni Danielle tweeted, that, given Cardi and Offset's distinctive birth names — Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus — any run-of-the-mill choice just wouldn't do.

"Lissen, Cardi B's name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanza [sic] and Offset's name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, they couldn't just name their baby Jennifer," she wrote. "I'm here for extra spicy, Hogwarts spell-a** names. Welcome to the world, Kulture!"

The name — which the "I Like It" rapper said Offset selected during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, though she declined to reveal the choice at that time — not only fits alongside Cardi and Offsets', but it has some deeper meaning as well. Offset's group Migos, which also consists of his cousin Quavo and Quavo's nephew Takeoff, released their second album, Culture, in 2017, followed by 2018's Culture II, making it something of a family name, even if Kulture is spelled differently. She also shares the initials KKC with her dad.

Cardi announced that she'd had her baby via Instagram, on Wednesday morning, posting a photo of herself naked and pregnant, seated on a chair surrounded by flowers, and revealed Kulture's name in the caption.

The choice immediately drew mixed reactions from people online. However, Cardi — who confirmed in June that she Offset secretly got married back in September 2017 — is no stranger to this type of scrutiny, as her own unique name previously garnered a lot of attention as well. However, during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017, after revealing that her professional moniker was inspired by a brand of spirits, the rapper said that only her immediate relatives call her by her given name.

"My sister's name is Hennessy, so everybody used to be like 'Bacardi' to me," she said, according to People. "Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The 'B' stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully. No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy," she added.

Following the release of her hugely successful debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and a set at Cochella in April, Cardi announced that she'd be taking a break from touring for the remainder of her pregnancy, according to Entertainment Weekly, but she's expected to hit the road again in September with Bruno Mars on the final leg of his 24k Magic Tour, and she plans to take Kulture with her.

In a Rolling Stone cover story published in June, she said, "What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby."

The rapper continued:

"Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

Just as Cardi was the first to share the news of her daughter's birth and reveal Kulture's name on Instagram, the rapper is sure to keep fans in the loop as she and her family embark on their travels. And while some people responded negatively to Kulture's moniker, plenty of people love the name, and eagerly await updates.