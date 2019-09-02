Just as September dawns, we are officially leaving summer behind and moving head-first into a creepy, creepy fall. If you love all things scary and ominous, then you're going to love the Pennywise Balloon Lamp from Firebox, a site with all sorts of zany gifts and decor pieces. That's right, if you love the movie It so much that, you know, you want to decorate your home in its image, then this is for you. It's a "terrifying twist on your usual home decor" that lets you "relax knowing that an evil ancient clown is watching you", according to the site. Which is... what everyone wants in a lamp? Maybe?

If you're not familiar with the It movie or the book by Stephen King, it features Pennywise, a terrifying clown who returns to Derry, Maine roughly every 27 years — terrifying children in his wake. It: Chapter 2, which continues the classic horror story, comes out Sept. 5 — so the hype is pretty high right now. And this lamp will be perfect for any It fans out there. They'll know exactly what the red balloon means — and I'm not going to spoil it for the rest of you.

So what can you expect from this lamp? Well, it's just as scary as it sounds — and perfect for Halloween.

"Terrify any poor guests to your home with this spooky lamp," the description explains. "A near identical replica to the one from the films, this red balloon casts a surprisingly ambient glow over everything in the room. It would almost be relaxing if its presence didn’t indicate that you’re being watched by an evil clown."

It actually looks pretty clever, with the string of the balloon forming the base of the lamp. The lamp is 35 cm high (or just under 14 inches) and retails for $36.99. If you know any It fans — or you want to bring some terrifying movie vibes into your home — then this lamp certainly helps you channel that terror in your living room.

To be honest, if there was going to be an It lamp from somewhere, I'm not surprised that it was Firebox — they have all things strange, wacky, and weird. They've given us every gift you never knew you needed, from air fresheners with your friend's face on them to a beard bouquet to your own personal Slush Puppie machine. Oh, and we can't forget the Bleeding Joffrey Candle, which was a work of singular genius.

In fact, most of what I've seen on Firebox hasn't scared me as much as this lamp has — it's been downright delightful — but I'm glad to know that they can cater to the scary movie lovers as well. And with rumors of It: Chapter 3, already swirling, then it's clear that the demand is there.

There are a lot of Stephen King fans out there who love his books and obsess over the movie remakes — but how many of them are hardcore enough to bring them into their own home? Well, this lamp will separate the true believers from the fair-weather fans. Just light it up at your own risk, Pennywise is no joke.