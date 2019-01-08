Brace yourselves, because there is a new precious photo of Khloé Kardashian and True wearing matching outfits and it deserves all of your attention, like, right now. No, this is not the first time Khloé has posted a photo of True. And no, this is not the first time Khloé and True have worn matching outfits, taken a photo together, and then posted said photo on Instagram. But you know what? That does not make this photo any less precious. And wow, is this photo ever precious, and thanks to their adorable outfits, you might actually find yourself appreciating winter for once.

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo poses in front of a purple backdrop in coordinating ensembles. Khloé is in a shiny purple slip dress and matching purple trench, and her hair is an icy lilac color. Baby True is in a lavender outfit and matching knit cap. Her Timberlands are not lavender, but the boots are way cute, so all is well. And may we not forget about the two furry pompoms at the top of of True's hat. The pompoms take what was already an outstanding look to the next level.

As far as winter fashion is concerned, this mom and daughter really bring the ice cold Queen Frostine glamour. But of course, anyone who saw their matching winter princess Christmas Eve looks knew that already.

The color scheme and the fabric combination calls to mind those silk pastel pajama sets that Limited Too sold in the late ‘90s. No wait, the pajamas TLC wore in the "Creep" music video. Or both. It also calls to mind the section of Britney Spears' “Born to Make You Happy” music video where Brit Brit is wearing the most silver getup of all time and singing to us from a blindingly silver room.

But wait, that's not all. Do you know what else this photo reminds me of? If you guessed "the matching silk dresses Paris and Nicky Hilton wore to the VH1 Vogue Awards in 2001," go ahead and give yourself a high five. Give yourself another high five if you also guessed "Britney Spears' whole look in the February 2000 issue of Teen People with the, like, robot dog and all of the frosted blue clothes." Oh, and do you by any chance remember Bonne Bell Lip Smacker's Planetary Berry? Because the color scheme happening in this photo is very Bonne Bell Lip Smacker's Planetary Berry. Heck, while we are already here, let us throw in a bottle of Gatorade Frost in Riptide Rush. Always love some electrolytes— especially when those electrolytes are a pastel purple.

Ah, do you feel it? A recurring aesthetic in the air? This monochromatic pastel silver color scheme feels very late ‘90s/early ‘00s, and I could not be more here for it. Call me aughts-fashioned, but this shiny purple vibe is everything.

Khloé and Tristan Thompson welcomed True on April 12, 2018. You know what that means, right? Baby True achieved turn of the millennium silvery pastel fashion greatness before her first birthday.