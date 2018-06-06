They're finally here. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds gave birth to twins boys, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Next to a black and white image of her boys' legs taken by photographer Heather Mohr, she wrote, "Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys! They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20”) and 6lbs 0oz (19.25”). Everyone is doing well. Stay tuned for names and birth story."

Jim Edmonds shared the same image, but in his caption, he praised Meghan. "Everyone is doing well," he wrote. "My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady".

Before Meghan posted the news and the first picture of her babies on social media, Jim announced the arrival of their newest additions on his Instagram Story. He shared a super sweet picture, which features his sons' footprints on his arms and reads, "One little foot each." He drew two arrows pointing at the tiny feet marks. "They made it," Jim also wrote. "Everyone is safe and healthy. Pictures will come soon."

The former professional baseball player also shared another photo on his story of the food he was eating while he waited for the birth of his twins. "Hospital food. Hint Hint," he captioned it.

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, prior to going into labor, Meghan actually posted a video of herself and the babies being monitored at her doctor's office. In it she said, "This is where we were monitoring but I won't be mad if I have to stay here and have babies!" She later shared a video of her back at home waiting to give birth. Well, Meghan did soon after that, and she's clearly over the moon she can finally hold her boys.

As the Bravolebrity's followers know, she was more than ready to give birth. The 33-year-old posted daily updates about her pregnancy — and of her baby bump. There's no denying her belly was, well, big. Meghan made it clear more than once she was ready to finally meet her baby boys.

"@drmackenzierae office, my pregnancy home away from home (among some other local haunts like the hospital and my couch...)," she wrote next to an Instagram of her pregnant belly. "Chiropractic has helped me immensely in my au naturale journey! But now I’m to the point where I want today’s visit to be my last pregnant visit! (36+6)".

Meghan and Jim are already parents to daughter Aspen King Edmonds, who is one-and-a-half. Jim also has four children from two previous marriages. Aspen was born in November 2016. Like when she got pregnant with Aspen, Meghan went through IVF to have her twins and announced her second pregnancy in November 2017 on her website. Meghan and Jim revealed in December 2017 they were expecting twin boys.

One of the reasons Meghan left RHOC after three seasons was because of her growing family. "And lastly but not least importantly, I wanted to spend more time with my husband during baseball season and more time with my two young step kids who live full-time in St Louis," she wrote in the blog post on her website announcing her departure. "So Jimmy and I have decided to dig our roots into the midwest as we begin to build our dream home for our rapidly expanding family." She later wrote, "I must focus on my family and my pregnancy."

That's exactly what she's been doing. It's probably a good idea she left RHOC, because she's certainly going to have her hands full with three little ones running around, not to mention building a home and focusing on her businesses, K. Hall Studio, which offers beauty products and home goods, including the candles she makes with Jim, and her own personal collection, The King Collection.

Even though she'll no longer be on TV (at least for right now), fans can keep up with Meghan on social media, where she shares a lot about her life and her adorable kids.