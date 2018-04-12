Allow me to paint a picture: it's late at night and you feel a familiar pang of hunger. But not just any snack will satisfy the void in your stomach (and heart). You desire something that will simultaneously kick you in the tastebuds, yet leave you feeling satiated. You balk at your open refrigerator until you see it; way in the back is a jar of pickles you got for a barbecue last summer. Don't worry, they're still good. In the past you may have soiled your freshly-showered hands in the jar, but never again thanks to this pickle fork, designed specifically to live around the jar of salty snacks.

Now before you think "Okay, big deal, pickle forks are old news" hold your judgement. I'm not talking about a run-of-the-mill pickle fork you use for fancy hors d'oeuvres, and I'm DEFINITELY not talking about an instrument used for working on cars. The pickle fork I'm talking about is for next level pickle fans. According to its description on Amazon, the Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork is an "innovative condiment fork [that] allows you to access your favorite pickles or condiments without constantly dirtying utensils or getting your fingers wet." The fork comes outfitted in a holder that attaches to the rim of a jar, and the caddy catches drips when the fork is not in use. The best parts? It's dishwasher safe, and less than $6 before shipping!

On baking, writer Marian Keyes once said, "I find it calming and rewarding because, in fairness, it is sort of magic — you start off with all this disparate stuff, such as butter and eggs, and what you end up with is so totally different." In my eyes the same sentiment applies perfectly to pickles. You begin with a cucumber, a mediocre-at-best vegetable. But once you add vinegar, salt and sugar, and time and heat, it becomes something magical.

Now, this fabulous fork is far from the first pickle product to make the internet rounds. SOme would even say the internet's love of pickles is *almost* on par with its love of bacon and cheese. In 2018 alone news has spread about Sonic's forthcoming pickle slush and pickle brine for cocktails. Not to mention, the writers at The New York Times lauded the unconventional combination of peanut butter and pickles in an article for its cooking section last week (the feedback was intense and plentiful).

With the internet's love of all things pickly in mind, it only makes sense there would a fair share or products available to match people's enthusiasm, no? Here are some other pickle must-haves from around the web:

Pickle Bandages

Pickle Bandages, $5.95, Archie McPhee

The pickle-shaped exterior and sterile gauze pads are guaranteed to come "completely brine-free," so no need to worry about getting salt in the wound.

Pickle Pen

Pickle Pen, $5.98, Amazon

Ideal for the professional pickle-lover you know. This pen is a subtle way to tell your office about your favorite snack.

Dill Pickle Lip Balm

Dill Pickle Lip Balm, $3.00, Etsy

This unconventional variety of the most necessary cosmetic is perfect for those occasions when cherry chapstick won't do it. Plus it's made with cocoa and shea butter so it'll leave your lips feeling soft and hydrated.

2018 is the year of the pickle. The spears that have always come with your deli sandwiches are finally getting their time in the spotlight. Now is the time to stock up on all things pickle and relish (heh) in your love for one of the world's simplest, most refreshing snacks. Plus, if you know where the come from, you're already miles ahead of many.