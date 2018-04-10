Real Housewives from all across the land have convened in Los Angeles for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, including some Bravolebrities who reside behind the Orange Curtain. The late night show's temporary relocation has laid the foundation for an iconic Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. On Tuesday, Kelly Dodd shared a photo she took with her co-star Vicki Gunvalson, plus series alums Lauri Peterson, Gretchen Rossi, and Jeana Keough on Monday. Three inimitable OG OC Housewives, a RHOC veteran who gave us five glorious seasons, and a relatively new OC star who has quickly become one of the legends of the franchise. Together. In one beautiful picture.

Vicki, Jeana, and Lauri were first introduced to Bravo viewers back in 2006 as members of the original RHOC roster. After Season 4, Lauri exited the main cast, and after Season 5, Jeana followed suit. Gretchen joined the show during Season 4 and remained a fixture of the lineup until the end of Season 8. Kelly was added to the mix on Season 11, and therefore never got to mix it up with Jeana, Lauri, or Gretchen. And Vicki, as we all know, has never once strayed from her post.

If seeing Kelly and Vicki standing arm in arm with Lauri, Jeana, and Gretchen does not leave you overcome by memories of Tamra Judge chucking a glass of wine at Jeana, “Naked Wasted,” or the throwdown on the ski slopes, then it is only reasonable to assume you did not watch Lauri, Jeana, and Gretchen’s seasons. (OK yeah, the ski trip altercation did not happen until Season 8, but it was still a legendary Lauri moment.)

Man, if only this lineup was the current lineup... plus Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, of course.

And because the Bravoverse just cannot stop giving, there are even more photos to sift through. As Bravo's The Daily Dish pointed out, the OC Housewives spent some time with Real Housewives from other cities yesterday. And lucky us, Kelly was kind enough to document these epic Real Housewives moments on Instagram.

At some point, Kelly posted up in a booth at the Polo Lounge with Lisa Vanderpump of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Jill Zarin of The Real Housewives of New York City. And yes, Giggy was there. It's as the old thought experiment goes: If a LVP attends an event but does not bring Giggy, does the event really exist?

Kelly, Jill, Gretchen, and NeNe Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta all hung out at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Comedian and friend of Bravo Heather McDonald was also there that night, and you better believe she took some videos. Her Instagram Stories sent her followers on a wondrous Bravolebrity journey.

Who else is wishing for an all-star season of Real Housewives right now?

And as The Daily Mail pointed out, it looks like Erika Jayne, Brandi Glanville and Lisa Rinna of RHOBH were at Craig's as well — wait a second. *Revisits that picture of the RHOC stars from past and present.* Is that… Could it be…

Why yes, that is Brandi's face in the background. What a day.

Oh, and there is a lot more Real Housewives crossover magic where these Instagram posts came from. *WWHL Spoiler alert.* Judging from this photo that was taken during the taping, Wednesday’s episode of WWHL will host one heck of a Bravolebrity bonanza.

And thanks to this very special edition of WWHL, that instantly classic photo that Kelly snapped with her RHOC cohort exists. Oh, you think you're feeling nostalgic now? Well, you better batten down the nostalgia hatches for Wednesday's episode of WWHL.