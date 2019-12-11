If you're looking to experience a real winter wonderland this holiday season, you might want to consider taking a post-New Years trip to Finland. The Lucky Ranch Saloon in Pelkosenniemi, Finland has a snow igloo Airbnb you get to stay and sleep in for $122 a night. So, if you can handle the cold and want to take advantage of possibly the only chance you're going to get to sleep in an actual igloo, this may be the stay for you.

The snow igloo is located next to Lake Pyhäjärvi and Pyhä-Luosto National Park, hosted by a family that actually makes the igloos every winter. Its white walls are decorated with LED lights and images of different polar animals. If you're lucky enough, you can even see the Northern Lights from outside your room. Plus, each igloo comes with real beds and sleeps up to four people. The stay's listing on AirBnb says that warm sleeping bags are provided, but because you'd be sleeping in an actual igloo, temperatures can drop to below-zero. This is why guests are encouraged to bring as many warm layers as possible. And for those who might want to experience staying in the igloo but can't handle the cold for a whole night, there's a warm house nearby that guests can use.

As you can guess by the name of the location, Lucky Ranch Saloon is part of a horse farm. There are two possible places your igloo might be situated — either on the actual horse farm or 1 kilometer away near the lake. Everything else, including supermarkets and restaurants, are located 10 kilometers away at a ski resort. And though it obviously doesn't have heat, the igloo isn't just a block of snow. It has many amenities including hot water, toiletries, free parking, and even a free breakfast in the mornings. Plus there's WiFi, so you can capture every single Instagram-worthy moment in this winter wonderland. But you're going to have to leave the babies and dogs at home; the igloo isn't suitable for children under 2 years old and doesn't permit pets.

The igloo has been rated with 4.82 out of 5 stars and has very positive reviews, including guests' commentary on the kindness of the host, the beauty of the atmosphere, and the uniqueness of the experience. While you can't book a room in an igloo for New Year's (because it's all booked up), you can book it for other dates in January. But if you know without a doubt that you want to have this experience, then you should act fast. According to the snow igloo's Airbnb page, the listing has been viewed more than 500 times just in the last week. So if you don't go and get your hat and gloves ready, someone else just might get there first.