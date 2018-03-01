When it comes to classic comfort snacks, nothing hits the spot quite like soft pretzels. Every bite is basically a warm, delicious hug. But soft pretzels are usually only treats you can get while you're shopping at the mall, or walking around the city — so what happens when you just want that delicious pretzel comfort at home, all for yourself? Good news: I created this soft pretzel recipe for one person that's extremely easy to make for yourself, by yourself, in the comfort of your own kitchen. Pretzels actually aren't all that difficult to make — and making one serving just comes down to the right proportion of ingredients.

Sure, it is easier to buy a box of frozen soft pretzels and call it a day. You can also pretty much find them everywhere, from malls to airports. Yet nothing beats a homemade soft pretzel, especially when you aren't left with a pile of leftovers. Remember, these treats can go stale pretty quickly, which is the exact opposite of what you want.

With this recipe, you can enjoy a fresh pretzel each and every time you make it. And since it is such a versatile snack, you can go the sweet or savory route. There are endless possibilities for not only toppings, but dips and fillings as well. Want to be super extra? Make two soft pretzels for a mouth-watering unique sandwich. Go on, I dare you.

Either way, baking just one soft pretzel from scratch is shockingly easy. Here's how to make it happen.

Soft Pretzel For One

Kirsten Nunez

1/3 cup all-purpose or wheat flour

3 to 4 tablespoons warm water

1 teaspoon active dried yeast

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup water + 1/4 teaspoon baking soda, combined

1/2 tablespoon butter

Toppings of choice

Pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Melt the butter in the microwave for a few seconds. If you don't have a microwave, put the butter in a heat-proof container and place it on the stove as the oven warms up.

1. In a large bowl, combine the flour, yeast, and salt.

Kirsten Nunez

2. Mix well.

Kirsten Nunez

3. While mixing continuously, slowly add the first 3 tablespoons of water, 1 tablespoon at a time.

Kirsten Nunez

4. Mix, mix, and mix some more. If the dough is not sticking together, gradually add the last tablespoon of water until it reaches the right consistency.

Kirsten Nunez

5. Continue mixing the ingredients until you have a ball of dough. It should feel a bit sticky.

Kirsten Nunez

6. Dust your hands and work space with flour. Using your fingers, knead the dough for five minutes.

Kirsten Nunez

7. Mold the dough into an 18-inch rope and form a U-shape. A combination of pulling and rolling works well.

This will probably take a few attempts, so don't be afraid to roll up the dough and start over. Practice makes perfect! Plus, it's fun — kind of like playing with your food, but it's uncooked.

Kirsten Nunez

8. Cross over the ends of the rope.

Kirsten Nunez

9. Cross over once more. This creates a twist.

10. Fold the twist down, and gently apply pressure. And just like that, you've got a pretzel.

Kirsten Nunez

11. Pour the baking soda-water into a large bowl or shallow container. Quickly dip each side of the pretzel.

You can also brush it on with a basting brush, if you have one.

Kirsten Nunez

12. Generously grease a baking sheet with melted butter. Place the pretzel on the sheet, and let it hang out on the sheet for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, add some toppings. I used sea salt and sesame seeds for this recipe.

Kirsten Nunez

13. Bake it for 20 to 25 minutes, or until it's golden brown.

If you're using a toaster oven, it may cook much faster, so keep a close watch.

Kirsten Nunez

Adorable, right?!

Don't limit yourself to sea salt and sesame seeds. Homemade soft pretzels are like blank canvases, so you can't really go wrong with whatever is in your pantry. Here are some tasty topping ideas:

Garlic Salt

Give it a kick with a dash of garlic salt or minced dried garlic.

Pizza Ingredients

Shredded cheese and pepperoni will instantly turn your mini pretzel into a twisted pizza. Win.

Cinnamon Sugar

If you're all about sweet treats, mix 1/2 tablespoon sugar with 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon and sprinkle it on. You can also use cinnamon by itself.

Mini Chocolate Chips

Does this even need an explanation?

Kirsten Nunez

There are also endless options for dips. Mustard is a classic choice, but you can't go wrong with melted cheese, marinara sauce, or sriracha. You even whip up a single serving of frosting just for this recipe. Heck yeah.