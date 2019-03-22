Too Faced is a beauty brand dedicated to pigmented and sparkly makeup. Now, fans can take pleasure in the fact that Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Metallic/ Matte Eyeshadow Palette is 50 percent off on March 22. Thank Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty, for this awesome deal, sis.

Since Ulta's annual discount deals started this year, fans have been shoving everything from $20 palettes to $11 eyeliners into their carts. The sale began March 17 and on day six of the brand's 21 Days of Beauty, Ulta revealed Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette is discounted for half off of March 22.

While the eyeshadow palette is normally priced at $49, beauty lovers can shop the 16 shades for $24.50 today at Ulta. Considering buyers are getting metallic and matte shades all in one palette, this price is a steal to say the least.

Some of Ulta's deals during the 21-day sale are offered only online or only in store. Luckily getting the discount for this eyeshadow palette is feasible at both.

Also, with any Too Faced purchase $40 and over, fans can get a super cute Tutti Fruitti Pineapple Hand Mirror for free. So no judgment here if two of these palettes slip into your cart (offer valid March 17-April 6 or while quantities last).

The Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Eyeshadow Palette is cruelty-free and includes exactly what it says in its name: metallics and mattes, plus gold and chocolate. Ulta's site description says that the palette is infused with real gold and 100 percent natural cocoa powder. And yes, the palette even smells like chocolate, so dig in while the price is right.

Too Faced has launched other deliciously scented chocolate-inspired eyeshadow palettes in the past, but none of them compare to these high-shining pigments. The metallics in this palette deliver a high color payoff for a foiled eye look. Not to mention, the velvet-like texture makes the formula full coverage.

There are 12 metallic shades and four matte shades, making glitter and glitz the stars of this product.

Makeup lovers will discover awesome shimmers like "Money Bags," a metallic warm green, "Chocolate Gold," a metallic pure gold, "Rich Girl," a metallic silvered taupe, "Love & Cocoa," a metallic deep bronze, "Old Money," a metallic pure copper, "New Money," a metallic shocking pink, "Famous," a metallic pure bronze, "Classy & Sassy," a metallic rose gold, "Holla For A Dolla," a metallic golden hunter, "Gold Dipped," a metallic champagne gold, "Livin' Lavish," a metallic plum, and "Drippin' Diamond, a" metallic pure silver.

As for the four matte shades that fans are left with after all that glitter, there's "So Boujee," a matte cashmere, "Cocoa Truffle," a matte chocolate brown, "Decadent," a matte deep black, and "Rollin' In Dough," a matte soft beige.

Praise be to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty because beauty fans can sniff away at these sweet-smelling eyeshadows at a much more affordable price.