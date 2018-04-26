On Thursday, after hours of deliberation, a jury found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand back in 2004. The verdict marks a significant win for the more than 50 women who have accused the disgraced comedian of sexual assault, but this one tweet by Jessica Valenti about Cosby's guilty verdict makes an incisive point about male power in the #MeToo era.

"The Cosby verdict is a good reminder that despite all the crowing about men's lives being ruined by # MeToo, only one has actually been held to criminal account," Valenti tweeted shortly after the news broke.

Cosby's case is seen as the first major celebrity sexual assault trial in the era of the #MeToo movement that was sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Since then, scores of women — and men — have come forward accusing powerful men in their industries of sexual misconduct.

Suddenly, men who were once considered untouchable were dropped by corporations they founded or led, and shunned by their many of their peers. Weinstein was unceremoniously ditched by the company he help create. Several TV networks dropped their association with Louis CK, and the release of his highly-anticipated movie was canceled entirely. Matt Lauer and Charlie Rose, TV anchors who were once beloved and respected by audiences, were let go.

At one point, it seemed as though a new round of sexual harassment and assault allegations came out against different men every week. Finally, women and men who publicly accused powerful industry titans of sexual misconduct were being heard — and more often than not, people believed the accusers.

No culture shift comes without backlash, and #MeToo faced plenty of condemnation. Part of the criticism to #MeToo centered on it "ruining" the lives or careers of artists and leaders who were giants in their respective industries. President Donald Trump, who himself has denied accusations of sexual impropriety from more than a dozen women, lamented that lives were "being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."

But Valenti's tweet is a biting reminder that while many are denouncing #MeToo for besmirching powerful men's names and putting them out of jobs, Cosby has emerged as the only prominent figure who, as of the Thursday verdict, will face criminal repercussions for his actions.

Cosby's guilty verdict was a hard-fought one. His first trial in 2017 ended with a deadlocked jury. This retrial in Morristown, Penn., was heard by a jury of five women and seven men, and he was found guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Constand.

More to come...