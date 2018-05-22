This Video Of A Bee Bothering Prince Harry Will Make You Laugh Just Like Meghan Markle Did

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official appearance as a married couple Tuesday at Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace in London. The event had many memorable moments, like Meghan Markle sporting a polished chignon, but there is one particular occurrence many fans will love. While giving a speech honoring his father, a bee bothered Prince Harry and it was actually quite funny.

As you can watch below for yourself, around the 4:36 mark you can see Harry gently swat the bee, which is near the right side of his face. It even distracted him for a brief moment from his touching speech, where he praised his father (or as he calls him "pa"). A few seconds later (the 4:40 mark) he stopped his speech, because he lost track of what he was saying. He also apologized and then mentioned the pesky bee.

"Sorry, that bee really got me," he said with a smile.

It's really cute how it all went down, but what's even more adorable is Markle's reaction. Right after Harry's remark about the bee, the former Suits star started laughing. She clearly couldn't help herself and no one can blame her. Even Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, laughed. As for Charles, he appeared to be out of the loop, so Markle leaned over and seemed to fill in her father-in-law on the unintentionally funny moment just delivered by his son.

The Royal Family on YouTube

In the moment shared between Charles, Camilla, and Markle, their laughter is so genuine and you can tell how at ease they are with each other. The Duchess of Sussex is clearly part of the family. Plus, it's not often you see certain British royal family members let their guards down, but here, you can actually see how well they all get along — and how they really do have fun together.

It's also probably pleases Harry to see Markle interact in a carefree manner with his father (who even walked her down the aisle) and Camilla. Charles means a lot to his youngest son, as Harry so beautifully put in his speech he gave Tuesday.

"As I was preparing for this afternoon, I looked through the long list of those who had been invited," he said. "Pa, I was again struck by the range and diversity of the work which you are involved with. It is your selfless drive to affect change, whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our national heritage or to protect a particular species under threat, which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This was the portion of the speech where the Harry fumbled his words thanks to the bee, but he found his footing and continued, "So, Pa, while I know that you've asked that today not be about you, you must forgive me if I don’t listen to you — much like when I was younger — and instead, I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can read the rest of Harry's heartwarming speech here. Honoring Charles and the work he's done over the years, all while celebrating such a milestone birthday makes the perfect first event for Markle and Harry as wife and husband. They appear to still be glowing, too, from their magnificent wedding day, which was only three days ago.

They probably didn't expect a bee to steal the show or to get in the way of such a lovely moment, but, hey, it all worked out in the end.