This Video Of Beyonce, JAY-Z, & Bono Hanging Out Together Will Give You Major FOMO

As they wrap up the French portion of their On The Run II tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z hung out with Bono at dinner in Nice, France and it was certainly a glorious moment indeed, according to Entertainment Tonight. The epic dinner party was captured by Bey's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson who played "Mamarazzi" at the A-list sitdown which featured the U2 frontman alongside Bey and JAY. Also in attendance at the soirée were Lawson's husband, Richard Lawson, Beyoncé's nephew Julez and other family members and friends who hit up the French city following Bey and JAY's Tuesday, July 17th performance.

The mood seemed to be all fun and games as the superstars joined in on singing Van Morrison's classic hit, "Brown Eyed Girl" while being serenaded by band at a local restaurant. Despite being one of the most famous performers on earth, Beyoncé instantly became camera shy as her mom filmed the moment, coyly snapping her fingers to the music while Bono and JAY-Z happily sang along while JAY also knocked on the table to the beat.

A social media star in her own right, Tina shared the video with her 1.7 million Instagram followers along with the caption:

"Out in Nice great food, great music, great people. [heart emoji]" Tina wrote, before calling out both Beyonce and her eldest grandson, Julez Smith. "@bono I am being the Mamarazzi and she is not co- operating [heart emoji] with my love Julez."

It has been long documented that both Beyoncé and her sister Solange aren't too fond of their mother's social media presence so it's quite possible that Bey may have not been totally down with the idea of her mom filming the singalong for social media.

In October 2017, Tina told Entertainment Tonight, "If my kids had their way, I wouldn't be on Instagram. I wouldn't be on any social media." Oh, they hate it," she explained. Tina's hubby Richard also chimed in on the situation explaining,

"From time to time, she will do that foot-in-the-mouth thing... and it will be completely embarrassing... and then you'll get that phone call: 'Mom.'"

The 64-year-old mother of two has seemingly been living it up while in France, a video shared by TMZ captured her dancing with former first lady Michelle Obama during her eldest daughter and son-in-law's Paris tour stop on July 15.

Bey and JAY's French tour schedule has seemingly been a treat for many who were in attendance as France also won the World Cup just hours before the couple hit the stage on Sunday night. The Carters broadcasted the game on a giant screen at Stade de France, so fans could take in the final match, where France defeated Croatia 4-2, before the concert got underway, according to Rolling Stone.

Nick and Joe Jonas also showed up at the event and shared videos from the epic show. Joe's Instagram story revealed a video of Bey singing "Drunk In Love." Meanwhile, Nick posted a clip of JAY-Z performing one of his hit songs on Instagram with the caption:

"When France wins the World Cup and you’re in Paris to see Jay and Bey turn the place upside down for the greatest World Cup afterparty ever. Wow. What a night."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are finishing up their 15 city European tour which officially kicked off on June 6 in Cardiff, Wales before coming back to America for another 21 city show. Beyoncé and JAY-Z's On The Run II show has largely been in support of their surprise joint album, Everything Is Love, which was released on June 16th during the first portion of their European concert series.

Having Beyoncé, JAY-Z and Bono – three of the world's most talented musicians – at the dinner table all at once is certainly a moment worth filming. Thank goodness Tina Lawson knows exactly when to pull her camera out.