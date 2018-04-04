During a Wednesday appearance on Today, Mindy Kaling cried over the tweet B.J. Novak shared in March praising her new film, A Wrinkle in Time, and how far she's come since first going to Hollywood. It's seriously the sweetest reaction ever, especially knowing how close of a relationship the former co-stars of The Office have. The tear-jerking tweet meant a lot to Kaling, so much so, she couldn't hold back tears on the morning show.

As you can watch below, around the four-minute mark, Hoda Kotb read Novak's tweet to Kaling. Next to an image of a poster of her as Mrs. Who in the 2018 Disney film, he wrote:

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleinTime

As soon as Kotb finished, it was clear how much Novak's words affected Kaling. "That actually makes me wanna tear up," the Champions creator said. "That's really moving. When I was coming up there was no one who looked like me on TV or film and that was such a nice thing that he remembered that."

Before she knew it, the waterworks were flowing. "I'm legit crying," the 38-year-old writer and director said between tears and laughter. "Hoda, this happened so quickly. I was so moved by that."

She then once again reflected on making her dreams become reality and told Kotb, "No, it's true, if you dream big you can get whatever you want." To that, the Today host said, "And I bet you're going to teach your little girl that exact same thing." Kaling couldn't even think about that remark and declared, "Now you're gonna make me cry even more."

TODAY on YouTube

The way The Mindy Project creator responded to Novak's message speaks to the special bond they share. Not only did they star in The Office together, where they played love interests, but they also dated. Now they seem to be purely friends, despite attending the 2018 Academy Awards together and their fans wanting them to be a couple.

Even Kaling described their relationship as "weird". In 2015, she told InStyle, "I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a 'romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,' but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status."

If you ask Novak, he told People in 2014 about how one might define Kaling and their relationship: "A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world."

Whatever the right way is to explain what these two have doesn't matter, because what does matter is the love and support they have for one another. For example, when The Book With No Pictures author posted his tweet on March 9, Kaling reacted pretty much the same way she did on Today. She wrote: "Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again."

It's clear they cherish one another. Plus, for Novak, her dear friend, to recognize how far Kaling has come is truly beautiful. It means the world to her as not only a hard-working woman, but a woman of color.

As she explained (via Hello Giggles) during a Los Angeles press day for A Wrinkle in Time in February, "I loved science fiction and fantasy growing up, but it was a genre that largely did not love me back. I never saw any representation of a dark skinned, Indian woman in anything I saw. And it's a really peculiar thing when you grow up loving something that shows you no love back."

And for her to then be cast in a sci-fi/fantasy movie, well, it made Kaling feel amazing. "To be part of this movie, and — I broke on TV, which was so welcoming to me, and comedy which was so welcoming to me — and part of this, on a green screen stage in harnesses because you're doing a science fiction fantasy movie, it's so fun," she also told reporters. "I finally feel welcomed with open arms [in a genre movie]. I think that there could be a miniature version of me [watching], and be excited by it. I think that's insane."

No wonder Kaling cries every time she hears or reads Novak's tweet. He knows how hard she's worked and like the good friend he is, he's going to praise Kaling every chance he gets — and there's no denying she deserves it.