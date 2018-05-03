Warning: Do not read on or watch the video if you are avoiding Avengers: Infinity War spoilers. Sometimes celebrities need a reality check. And sometimes, that reality check comes in the form of humbling comments from Twitter. The Avengers: Infinity War cast read fan tweets about themselves for BuzzFeed, and — while the tweets varied on the kindness scale — the actors' reactions were pretty much the best.

On May 1, a ton of the cast from the newest Avengers flick — Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) Winston Duke (M'Baku), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Bettany (Vision), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) — sat down at BuzzFeed to read tweets from fans. So many tweets. About so many superheroes. The star-power was basically blinding.

The subject matter of the tweets they read was pretty varied overall. Some fans shared their wish-lists for plot points in the film ("if tony doesn't call rhodey a stupid pet name ... then what's the point"), other fans tweeted shout-outs to their favorite characters ("i would die for [Shuri]"). There were jokes, memes, disses, dialogues, and a few choice compliments for M'Baku (Duke) from Black Panther.

All of the tweets were award-worthy, though, as were the on-the-spot reactions from the star-studded cast. It's seriously so much fun to watch them read the tweets in real-time. Especially the ones about M'Baku — they'll definitely make fans blush.

BuzzFeed Celeb on YouTube

First of all, there were a lot of tweets musing about which Infinity War characters might die — an understandably hot topic. Hiddleston's response to one that read, ""if loki dies in infinity war, i'm dying with him," was particularly adorable. "Oh, bless," he said graciously.

Another fan wondered, "y'all think when vision is dying in infinity war they'll just put him in a bag of rice and hope for the best??" — which left both Bettany and Olsen in a very confused state. Have they never dropped an iPhone in water before?

There were also a lot of tweets that showed love for the ladies of Infinity War. Gurira was noticeably touched and gave an audible "aww" after reading a tweet that said, "cancel infinity war and just give me 2 hrs of pepper, okoye, shuri, nakia, nat, gamora and valkyrie just sitting in a room talking about how stupid the men in their lives are." Not a bad idea, honestly.

The thirsty M'Baku tweets were seriously the best, though. "Shoutout to the woman I heard coming out of the theater sayin 'Mmm MBaku THICK,' to her friend," one fan wrote. "M'Baku could blow my M'Back out if he wanted to," another fan wrote. Sebastian Stan, in particular, loved the M'Baku tweets. Like, a lot. He got the biggest kick out of both of them, and it's kind of amazing to watch.

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

However, if BuzzFeed's video of the Infinity Wars cast reading fan tweets leaves you wanting more, fear not, because a bunch of the film's stars stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to do the very same thing on April 30. There wasn't nearly as much love in those tweets, though. In fact, they were all mean tweets. But most of the cast still managed to maintain a pretty good sense of humor about the whole thing.

The moral of this story is be careful what you tweet, good or bad — even if it doesn't get all that many likes, retweets, or comments. Even if you don't have many followers, and you assume that no one is paying attention — you never know. Your tweets could always end up splashed across a TV screen. If they do, though, and if you're very lucky, perhaps your tweets will cause your favorite celebrity to react with Sebastian Stan-levels of enjoyment.