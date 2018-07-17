Controversy shook Bachelor Nation again Monday night, when Tia Booth admitted that she still has feelings for Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood. The admission prompted serious upset from fans who were excited to see things really heating up between him and Becca Kufrin. But, if Becca's statement defending Tia to Bachelorette fans is any indication, it sounds like this season's Bachelorette isn't hanging onto any lasting bitterness. Suffice to say, fans still feeling some type of way about the whole Colton-Tia situation probably ought to give this one a read.

And, just so everyone's on the same page from the get-go: Yes, Becca and Tia are still friends. The Bachelorette made that patently clear in a lengthy message to fans via her Instagram story Tuesday afternoon, July 17. "To those who have been bashing Tia, please take a moment to reflect on how it would feel if someone said such hurtful things to you or a friend of yours," Becca wrote, kickstarting the statement.

After reading through the remainder of Becca's especially sincere (and delightfully no-nonsense) message in defense of her friend, it seems she couldn't have penned a more appropriate opening line. Anyone wondering why should look no further than the statement's proximate string of paragraphs. In a move characteristic of the famously down-to-earth Bachelorette, they're all about the merits of friendship — and why fans really need to stop judging hers.

"Tia and I went on a TV show for the chance at love that would be portrayed to the world, but that doesn't mean we signed up for others to make such harsh judgements based upon what is shown in only two hours," Becca continued, adding that fans "spewing hatred" without actually getting to know any of the parties involved in the situation in the first place really isn't fair. "Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but that shouldn't allow for people to vocalize such hatred when it's not warranted," she wrote.

Residents of #BachelorNation who've paid a visit to pretty much any one of the current Bachelorette's social media platforms over the last 18 hours or so have likely seen those hurtful comments Becca's referring to in Tuesday's statement. But for those who haven't, much of the fan-fueled backlash directed at Tia basically amounts to a question of whether or not she's a "real friend" to Becca. As evidenced by the slew of Tia-related gripes on Twitter Monday night, it sounds like at least a sizable chunk of Becca's followers were pretty adamant in their belief that she's not.

In fact, even after Becca defended Tia on Twitter for the first time following Monday night's Bachelorette episode, the fan-fueled backlash continued to pour in. "REAL FRIENDS DON'T DO THAT TO ONE ANOTHER," one Twitter user wrote, pretty obviously referring to Tia's conversation with Becca during Monday's show, in which the Bachelor alum finally came clean about her feelings for Colton.

