Remember this moment, friends, because people will be talking about it for years to come. As of June 13, 2018, one of the greatest mysteries of our generation — the mysterious case of "Who Bit Beyoncé?" — has officially been solved. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Haddish confirmed Sanaa Lathan bit Beyoncé. Yes, you read that right: Sanaa Lathan apparently bit Beyoncé. Please pick your jaw up off the floor before proceeding any further. (Bustle reached out to Lathan's rep for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

In a daring, and yet endlessly rewarding move, THR's Lacey Rose straight-up asked Haddish if Lathan was the Beyoncé-biter in question. "I'm super good friends with [Lathan's] stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me," Haddish confessed. "They were like, 'Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it's so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?'"

Haddish objected to that implication, though. "I didn't try to ruin her career," she insisted. "I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyoncé kept me from goin' to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down."

The "Who Bit Beyoncé?" saga was sparked back in March, after Haddish told GQ about meeting Mrs. Carter for the very first time. According to Haddish, Beyoncé approached her at a party in December 2017, and greeted the comedian by saying, "I'm Beyoncé." That's not where the story ends, though.

"There was this actress there,” Haddish revealed at the time, "that's just, like, doing the mostest." And what, you ask, did she mean by "the mostest?" Well, Haddish confessed, "She bit Beyoncé in the face." No. No way. That's not possible, you're probably thinking. No one would do that, you're probably thinking. This is a bit, right? Nope. Haddish said it actually happened, but she declined to name the Beyoncé-biter at the time.

GQ contacted Beyoncé's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, to confirm Haddish's story, but all Noel-Schure said was, "I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge." So, basically, she didn't say that it didn't happen, but she didn't say that it did, either. Curious.

Beyoncé's fans immediately went into a frenzy trying to figure out who would do such a thing to their Queen. Lathan was among the original suspects, but denied having any involvement in the unbelievable incident (as did all of the accused).

Flash-forward to present-day, and we've finally been blessed with the truth. Thank you, Tiffany. What a gift. Lathan has yet to respond to Haddish's claim that she was, in fact, the one who bit Beyoncé, but it wouldn't be surprising if she denied it forever. Wouldn't you?

Despite Haddish having blown the roof off that bonkers Bey drama, the actor says that it's actually boosted her popularity with people. "The other day, someone was saying, like, 'Oh my God, you should keep your mouth shut 'cause now you're never gonna be invited to parties,' but I got invited to way more parties after that," she told THR.

"It's ridiculous how many parties," Haddish continued. "'Can you come to my party?' 'Can you come to my thing?' They want me to talk about something at their thing 'cause they think, like, 'This is gonna put me back on if Tiffany says something.'"

Not a bad strategy, TBH. And besides, Haddish seems like she'd be a blast to have around. As long as she's not around when you lose your ability to keep your teeth to yourself, of course.