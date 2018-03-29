When you're a mere mortal, repeatedly wearing your favorite pair of jeans — sometimes, even twice in the same week — is a normal occurrence. But when you're Hollywood royalty, outfit repeating is something you just don't do. When you're Tiffany Haddish, however, you wear the same white Alexander McQueen gown to any major event your heart desires, and you don't give a damn about what the haters have to say on the matter.

In the world of an A-lister, clothes are a very. big. deal. It's already bad enough when celebs are photographed wearing the same outfit as someone else, so all hell breaks loose when entertainers put their designer wardrobes on repeat themselves. Even if it has never been said officially, there seems to be an unspoken rule that celebrities should never repeat an outfit— and if it does happen, you better avoid the paparazzi like the plague.

Breaking the mold ever since she first entered into stardom, actress and stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish is switching up the way things are done amongst the A-crowd. Girlfriend has re-worn a floor-sweeping gown with an embellished collar and thigh-high split not once, not twice, but three different times, and the reason why is so commendable.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chances are you may not have noticed that Haddish has done a three-peat with the $4,000 Alexander McQueen gown she debuted early last year. But photos don't lie. The comedian broke out her big purchase for three different camera-flashing occasions: for last summer's Girls Trip premiere, during a Saturday Night Live appearance, and most recently to the 2018 Oscars.

The star is quick to tell you herself that she has indeed worn that white gown several times, despite her glam squad on the Girls Trip red carpet advising her that she couldn't do such a thing.

"I feel like I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," Haddish joked on SNL. "I don't give a dang about no taboo."

It couldn't get any more relatable than a celeb keeping it real and rocking her favorite piece regardless of what others think.

All it takes is a fresh 'do, different shoes, and a few accessories to reinvent your wardrobe, which Haddish has done with her white gown. A sleek updo and strappy heels gave her a classic look when she wore the dress to the Oscars, while voluminous curls pulled into a high pony made her look like a warrior princess when appeared in the same outfit for SNL.

When you find pieces that you love, there's no reason why you shouldn't be able to wear them over and over again as the naysayers would have you believe.

"I wear what I wear when I feel like wearing it," Haddish recently told Glamour. "If it makes me feel good, I’m going to wear it. And I think people should think that way: If you have your favorite piece of clothing or your favorite dress or your favorite whatever, rock it!".

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Haddish's do-what-makes-me-happy attitude has even rubbed off on other celebs like her former costar, as she's turning a major Hollywood taboo upside down.

"A lot of celebrities reached out to me [about the dress]," Haddish revealed to Glamour. "Jada [Pinkett Smith] was like: 'I’m so proud of you not letting the machine change who you are. Be who you are; keep wearing what you want.'"

When you have an Alexander McQueen dress that totals the cost of a mortgage and you look that good strutting in it, you don't cast the gown into the back of your closet to never see the light of day again. You rock it until it's ripping at the seams and be proud that you're going against the grain like Tiffany Haddish.